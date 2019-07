- This is not your average furniture store, in fact, it’s a lot more than just a furniture store.

The Treehouse Gallery is located in St. Petersburg at 2835 N 22nd Ave. It is a 20,000-square-foot furniture store that also offers art, accessories, pottery, decor, gifts and much more.

They feature pieces from all over the world. From Mexico to India to Asia, there’s not much you won’t be able to find.

“We probably have about 100 different suppliers,” said Lori, general manager and design consultant.

With a selection that’s impossible to match, the Treehouse Gallery gives customers the chance to buy one-of-a-kind items.

Almost 20 years old, the store continues to grow and evolve. They even have a massive Bigfoot statue from Mexico.

As they like to say at the Treehouse Gallery, “It’s not just a store, it’s an experience.”

