<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/next-show-at-stageworks-theatre-brings-latin-flavor">Charley Belcher, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409346708"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:58PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409346708-409346758">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409346708-409346758" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409346708" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Stageworks Theatre is putting the finishing touches on their latest production: <em>4 Guys Named José… And Una Mujer Named Maria</em>.</p><p>Performed in Spanish and English, the musical features some of the most evocative Latin music ever written, including such classics as <em>La Bamba</em>, <em>Guantanamera</em>, <em>I Like It Like That</em>, and <em>Bésame Mucho</em>. It’s sung in four and five-part harmony.</p><p>The show is brimming with the zest of life intrinsic to the Latino culture. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Charley's World" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401483" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Charley's World Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/crossfit-gyms-honor-the-military-with-intense-hero-challenge-workout" title="CrossFit gyms honor fallen soldier with intense Hero Challenge workout" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charley_s_World__The_Murph_Challenge_0_7315934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charley_s_World__The_Murph_Challenge_0_7315934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charley_s_World__The_Murph_Challenge_0_7315934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charley_s_World__The_Murph_Challenge_0_7315934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Charley_s_World__The_Murph_Challenge_0_7315934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CrossFit gyms across the country honor the military with a workout during the Memorial Day weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CrossFit gyms honor fallen soldier with intense Hero Challenge workout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CrossFit gyms across the country honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a workout during the Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>The workout was developed by Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. It includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another one-mile run. Participants wear a weight vest during the workout.</p><p>From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Burg CrossFit in St. Petersburg hosted The Hero Challenge workout. The event benefits the Brian Bill Foundation, which provides therapeutic retreats to Special Operations warriors dealing with PTSD, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain. The foundation honors the memory of Navy Seal Brian Bill who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/art-institute-of-tampa-ready-for-summer-menus" title="Art Institute of Tampa ready for summer menus" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Art Institute of Tampa ready for summer menus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying.</p><p>Some of their program areas include: baking and pastry, culinary arts and culinary management. </p><p>Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season, and the students and instructors here at the Institute have cooked up a delicious summer menu -- that includes cocktails.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/district-dance-academy-teaches-confidence-through-dance" title="District Dance Academy teaches confidence through dance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="District Dance Academy teaches all sorts of dance styles: West Coast Swing is what they are most known for, but they also teach tap, ballet, hip-hop, zouk, salsa, vintage swing, and even yoga. They have classes for children as well." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>District Dance Academy teaches confidence through dance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’ve ever thought about taking dance lessons, a Largo dance school may be the place for you.</p><p>District Dance Academy teaches all sorts of dance styles: West Coast Swing is what they are most known for, but they also teach tap, ballet, hip-hop, zouk, salsa, vintage swing, and even yoga. They have classes for children as well.</p><p>They pride themselves on being affordable. You can pay as you go, or get a discount buying a package of classes. It’s a huge space, offering several dance floors. 