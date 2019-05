- Stageworks Theatre is putting the finishing touches on their latest production: 4 Guys Named José… And Una Mujer Named Maria.

Performed in Spanish and English, the musical features some of the most evocative Latin music ever written, including such classics as La Bamba, Guantanamera, I Like It Like That, and Bésame Mucho. It’s sung in four and five-part harmony.

The show is brimming with the zest of life intrinsic to the Latino culture. The show runs from May 31 to June 16.

For ticket information, head over to Stageworks Theatre’s website.

Stageworks Theatre

1120 East Kennedy Boulevard

Tampa, Florida 33602

813-374-2416



