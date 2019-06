- There's a spot in Tampa where you can pour and create your own scented candles.

Inside "The Candle Pour" is where the calming products can be designed. Dennis and Misty Akers came up with the idea and opened for business in April.

You begin with choosing which oils you like, combining them in whatever aromatic mixture you choose, then adding that to the hot soy wax. Then, you've created your own custom candle. You can also make reed diffusers, body spray, room spray, linen spray, and wax meltsm or just take home your oil mixture for your own diffuser.

LINK: For more information, head over to The Candle Pour's website.

The Candle Pour

734 South Village Circle

Tampa, Florida 33606

727-202-1182



