'Sew Many Quilts' event in New Port Richey

- Those with a knack for quilting can look forward to a huge show dedicated to them.

The West Pasco Quilters’ Guild is hosting “Sew Many Quilts – Color My World” at New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center this weekend. There will be more than 400 quilts on display, activities for children, a silent auction, food, door prizes and a youth challenge.

The show kicks off Friday starting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $7 for one day, or $10 for the entire weekend to view beautiful works of art.

“Sew Many Quilts 2018 – Color My World”

Hosted by West Pasco Quilters’ Guild, Inc.

