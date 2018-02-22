'Sew Many Quilts' event in New Port Richey

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 22 2018 12:54PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 22 2018 01:03PM EST

Updated: Feb 22 2018 01:05PM EST

NEW PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - Those with a knack for quilting can look forward to a huge show dedicated to them.

The West Pasco Quilters’ Guild is hosting “Sew Many Quilts – Color My World” at New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center this weekend. There will be more than 400 quilts on display, activities for children, a silent auction, food, door prizes and a youth challenge.

The show kicks off Friday starting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $7 for one day, or $10 for the entire weekend to view beautiful works of art.

“Sew Many Quilts 2018 – Color My World”
Hosted by West Pasco Quilters’ Guild, Inc.
Website Details

