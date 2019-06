- It is “Go Skateboarding Day” and skateboarders were rolling around Bay Area skateparks.

In Providence Skate Park in Riverview, there have been a ton of new kids – boy, girls and adults – coming to the skate park every week, a spokesperson said. Even the first-timers are open to come. There are camps and lessons to help guide them and become more comfortable on the skateboard.

Skateboarding will be in the Olympics in 2020 as a trial run, but lovers of the sport hope it will become permanent.

LINK: For more information, head over to Providence Skate Park’s website.

Providence Skate Park

5720 Providence Road

Riverview, Florida 33524

813-744-5319

