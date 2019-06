- Pinellas County residents no longer need to cross a bridge to enjoy a big meal at Datz.

The original Tampa location first opened in 2009. The iconic gastropub has been popular for years, and has finally opened a second restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg. Its grand opening is Monday, June 17.

Datz St. Pete has an entirely different ambience. It's nestled next to the beautiful James Museum on Central Avenue. It includes a large seating area, inside and out. There is a living room-style lounging area and a beautiful bar.

Of course, Datz is all about the food. You can expect the same things the South Tampa staple has to offer, with maybe some new surprises here or there.

Datz St. Pete

108 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

727-202-1182