<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415070953" data-article-version="1.0">Stretch and sweat at this Clearwater wellness center</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/stretch-and-sweat-at-this-clearwater-wellness-center">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415070953"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:17PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Clearwater wellness center combines both fitness and fun.</p><p>We’re talking stretching and sweating at Kapok Pilates & Wellness, which is celebrating six years in business. They offer different levels of aerial yoga classes, Pilates with equipment and mats, bungee fitness, and they have a variety of other wellness workshops, like meditation.</p><p>They cover it all. If you’re intimidated, the experts here can understand, but they try to be the best they can be accessible, make you feel welcomed, or just come and see the space first. They offer a lot of beginner-type classes and modify them depending on their fitness level. </p><p>They have two locations: one in Seminole and another in Clearwater. </p><p><strong>LINK: For more information, head over to <a href="https://www.kapokpilatesandwellness.com/">Kapok Pilates & Wellness’s website</a>. </strong><br /> </p> <div id='continue-text-415070953' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415070953' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415070953' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415070953', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Charley's World" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401483" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Charley's World Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/clearwater-camp-offers-unique-outdoor-experiences" title="Clearwater camp offers unique outdoor experiences" data-articleId="414819360" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Charley_s_World_is_at_the_YMCA_in_Clearw_0_7445937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Charley_s_World_is_at_the_YMCA_in_Clearw_0_7445937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Charley_s_World_is_at_the_YMCA_in_Clearw_0_7445937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Charley_s_World_is_at_the_YMCA_in_Clearw_0_7445937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Charley_s_World_is_at_the_YMCA_in_Clearw_0_7445937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jen Epstein, filling in for Charley, gets pushed into the pool at summer camp!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater camp offers unique outdoor experiences</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While the recent heat wave has stopped some from spending their days outside, one Clearwater summer camp is continuing to thrive. YMCA's Camp Muskogee, located at 2201 Soule Rd., is home to 54 acres of land and Lake Chautauqua. </p><p>Camp Muskogee offers many activities for campers to explore the outdoors while developing new friendships and promoting creativity. </p><p>The campsite features archery ranges, campfires, sports fields, a private pool, a fishing pier, canoes and much more. Campers are able discover new outdoor activities and immediately jump in the pool when its gets too hot. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/kids-keep-their-brains-engaged-at-mosi-s-summer-camps" title="Kids keep their brains engaged at MOSI's summer camps" data-articleId="414636008" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_4_7441847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_4_7441847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_4_7441847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_4_7441847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_4_7441847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Museum of Science and Industry is all about summer camps this year. Kids come in and learn about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. MOSI employees said it’s important to keep them engaged – including their brains -- all s" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kids keep their brains engaged at MOSI's summer camps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Museum of Science and Industry is all about summer camps this year. </p><p>Kids come in and learn about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. MOSI employees said it's important to keep them engaged – including their brains -- all summer-long until school starts back again in the fall.</p><p>When they do, they'll be ready to keep on chugging.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/skateboarding-s-popularity-is-growing-at-this-riverview-skate-park" title="Skateboarding's popularity is growing at this Riverview skate park" data-articleId="414013761" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It is “Go Skateboarding Day” and skateboarders were rolling around Bay Area skate parks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Skateboarding's popularity is growing at this Riverview skate park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It is “Go Skateboarding Day” and skateboarders were rolling around Bay Area skateparks.</p><p>In Providence Skate Park in Riverview, there have been a ton of new kids – boy, girls and adults – coming to the skate park every week, a spokesperson said. Even the first-timers are open to come. There are camps and lessons to help guide them and become more comfortable on the skateboard. </p><p>Skateboarding will be in the Olympics in 2020 as a trial run, but lovers of the sport hope it will become permanent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/stretch-and-sweat-at-this-clearwater-wellness-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Charley_s_World__Kapok_Pilates___Wellnes_0_7450473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__Kapok_Pilates___Wellnes_0_20190627171713"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stretch and sweat at this Clearwater wellness center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/torrance-woman-killed-in-shark-attack-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/27/JordanLindsay_1561639265628_7449500_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JordanLindsay_1561639265628-407068.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Bay woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/90-foot-wind-turbine-81-solar-panels-power-lake-wales-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Lake_Wales_home_one_of_country_s_most_en_1_7449126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lake_Wales_home_one_of_country_s_most_en_1_20190627034358"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>90-foot wind turbine, 81 solar panels power Lake Wales home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. 