- A Clearwater wellness center combines both fitness and fun.

We’re talking stretching and sweating at Kapok Pilates & Wellness, which is celebrating six years in business. They offer different levels of aerial yoga classes, Pilates with equipment and mats, bungee fitness, and they have a variety of other wellness workshops, like meditation.

They cover it all. If you’re intimidated, the experts here can understand, but they try to be the best they can be accessible, make you feel welcomed, or just come and see the space first. They offer a lot of beginner-type classes and modify them depending on their fitness level.

They have two locations: one in Seminole and another in Clearwater.

LINK: For more information, head over to Kapok Pilates & Wellness’s website.



