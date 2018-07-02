Summer camp offers up close and personal view of Busch Gardens

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 02 2018 12:02PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 02 2018 12:55PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02 2018 02:43PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - In the heart of Tampa, there's an African safari where park-goers can see animals, feel adrenaline, and have appetites fulfilled.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers summer camps for kids to learn how to cook, meet animals, go behind the scenes, ride the rides, learn about animal conservation, and more.

However, you don’t need to join a summer camp to get up close and personal with animals. There is a safari ride, where you can see animals in their Busch Gardens habitats and even feed some of the species, like the giraffes, who can’t seem to get enough of the hand-fed lettuce.

For additional details on visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, click over to the theme park's website.


 

