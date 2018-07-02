Summer camp offers up close and personal view of Busch Gardens

- In the heart of Tampa, there's an African safari where park-goers can see animals, feel adrenaline, and have appetites fulfilled.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers summer camps for kids to learn how to cook, meet animals, go behind the scenes, ride the rides, learn about animal conservation, and more.

However, you don’t need to join a summer camp to get up close and personal with animals. There is a safari ride, where you can see animals in their Busch Gardens habitats and even feed some of the species, like the giraffes, who can’t seem to get enough of the hand-fed lettuce.

