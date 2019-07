- There is a place where you can learn how to waterski or wakeboard – or just hone in on your skills on the cable park.

Between the cable park and ski school at McCormick's Waterski Wakeboard and Cable Park, you are sure to find an activity that is right for you whether you are an anxious beginner or a seasoned professional.

They also offer summer camps, and year-round fun.

McCormick's Waterski Wakeboard and Cable Park

2020 Mccormick Lake Way

Seffner, Florida 33584

813-681-4441



