Tampa musical ensemble sets stage for ages as young as 5

- There is a professional musical ensemble in the Bay Area that has cranked out professional singers in recent years.

Entertainment Revue has been around for many years. The group consists of three separate casts of performers, ranging in age from five to 18. Some of its singers have even gone on to singing shows like American Idol.

They perform more than 50 shows a year. They have a concert coming up, as well as their annual auditions.

For more information, click over to their website: entertainmentrevue.com.

