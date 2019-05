- Before the food hall known as Armature Works along the Riverwalk opened, there was a company that originated with the same name, and it has been around for nearly a century.

Tampa Armature Works -- or TAW -- are full of power experts, and Tampa Bay has benefitted from their work whether we knew it or not. They work with all the major power companies. They create power controllers used for the rides at theme parks, and they have a lot of military contracts.

It all started in 1921 with a large motor repair, and is still owned and operated by the same family. TAW is described as “the premier Sales, Service, and Predictive Maintenance provider for electric motors, generators, transformers, pumps, drives, metal-clad switchgear, metal-enclosed switchgear, and all rotating apparatus. If it spins, turns, or rotates, chances are we can repair it, rewind it, or rebuild it better than anyone else.”

