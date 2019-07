- The brother of the owner of the old Green Springs Bistro in Safety Harbor has decided to re-open the doors, but with a new name and concept.

Executive Chef Jason Rodis has kept some old favorites while introducing new flavors to The Kitchen and Bar.

The Kitchen and Bar at Safety Harbor is located at 156 N 4th Ave. and features small plates, dinners, desserts, a full liquor bar and a new outdoor pavilion perfect that is perfect for relaxing.

The dinner menu is host to savory plates like roasted lamb chops, hot and crunchy mahi, butterfly pork chops, meatloaf, crab cakes and more.

They are now offering a brunch on Saturdays starting at 11 a.m.

"It's a little bit of everything," Rodis added.

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 5pm - 9pm

Friday & Saturday: 5pm - 10pm

Brunch: Saturday 11am-2pm

Closed: Sunday & Monday

For more information visit here.