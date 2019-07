- There is a place that can help spice things up.

Inside The Spice & Tea Exchange in John's Pass, you can find just about any spice you can think of here, including many exclusive blends.

They also have a large loose tea selection, and offer brewed tea to go. The business started with a store in St. Augustine, and this John's Pass location was the first franchise store -- opening 11 years ago.

Now you can find them across the country

LINK: For more information, head over to City of The Spice & Tea Exchange's website.

The Spice & Tea Exchange

110 129th Avenue East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33708

727-319-4000