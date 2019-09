- There's a place in Lakeland that is equivalent to shopping safari: it's called Lloyds of Lakeland.

Shoppers can explore 15,000 square feet, including 35 vendor spaces and Lloyds inventory; featuring antiques and vintage items, such as art glass, toys, vinyl records, coins, furniture, and jewelry.

Lloyds also provides auction and appraisal services, as well as estate clean outs and sales. They've been at the corner of Kentucky and Bay in downtown Lakeland since 1997.

