USA BMX Gator Nationals begins

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 12:38PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 23 2018 12:55PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 12:56PM EST

OLDSMAR (FOX 13) - The USA BMX Gator Nationals starts Friday.

It is being held right at the Oldsmar BMX track, which is a great opportunity to see some of the best BMX racers face off at one of the nicest tracks around.

This is a huge event every year, bringing in lots of guests to our area. If you’d like to save money on parking, or in case the lots at the track fill up, the City of Oldsmar is partnering with PSTA to offer a free park and ride shuttle for the competition.

The general public can park in the east parking lot by City Hall, located at 100 State Street West. The shuttle will run Friday, February 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, February 24 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is pick-up and drop-offs every 30 minutes. Riders and bikes are welcome on board.

For additional on the USA BMX Gator Nationals, click over to their official website.

