Ward's Seafood Market catching fresh fish for 63 years

- A Clearwater seafood market has truly stood the test of time.

Ward’s Seafood Market is celebrating their 63rd anniversary this month. After 63 years in the the business, they continue to catch some of the freshest fish that the Gulf of Mexico has to offer.

Not only do they have cases full of catches, but they also have a little café where they serve up their own recipes, for dine-in or takeout.

Ward’s Seafood Market

1001 Belleair Road

Clearwater, FL 33756

Website