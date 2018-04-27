Ward's Seafood Market catching fresh fish for 63 years

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 12:41PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 27 2018 01:06PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27 2018 01:07PM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - A Clearwater seafood market has truly stood the test of time.

Ward’s Seafood Market is celebrating their 63rd anniversary this month. After 63 years in the the business, they continue to catch some of the freshest fish that the Gulf of Mexico has to offer.

Not only do they have cases full of catches, but they also have a little café where they serve up their own recipes, for dine-in or takeout. 

Ward’s Seafood Market
1001 Belleair Road
Clearwater, FL 33756
Website

