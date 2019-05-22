< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Winery serves up Florida-based fruit wine in Pinellas County SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. (FOX 13) There is a Florida winery that is all about Florida's fruit.

Florida Orange Groves Winery is a bit of a throwback to a classic Florida attraction. It used to be one of those places you would buy fresh Florida fruit to send to friends and relatives up north, but as that business model faded. 

The owners decided to start making delicious wines from the fruits they had available. In September 1997, the winery was born. Now, they have more than 40 varieties of fruit wines. Capital Tacos has opened yet another location in St. Petersburg's Tyrone area. This is the restaurant's sixth location in Tampa Bay, and its second in St. Petersburg. People seem to love these tacos everywhere they open a new restaurant. The original, in Land O' Lakes, still packs in the crowds. Taco lovers can also find Capital Tacos at their New Port Richey, Brandon and Wesley Chapel locations. https://www.capitaltacos.com/locations

Mobile grocery store will bring food to under-served areas in Tampa Bay

Trinity Café is now an extension of Feeding Tampa Bay. Together, both make sure the homeless and hungry are fed, and in areas that are underserved. Trinity Café is now an extension of Feeding Tampa Bay. Together, both make sure the homeless and hungry are fed, and in areas that are underserved. They launched "My Mobile Market," where they bring food where it's needed the most. Its described as a "pop-up style market/mobile grocery store" that will bring nutritious food to areas "impacted by barriers like food costs, mobility, transportation and language." The schedule for My Mobile Market can be found here . 

Founded in 2001, Trinity Cafe has served more than 1.5 million meals with dignity, compassion, love and respect. In a restaurant-style setting, an executive chef creates delicious nutritious meals, served at a table, providing a safe environment for those who need to eat -- free of charge.

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria expands into Sarasota

An Italian restaurant that started Tampa has branched out, and opened its latest location in Sarasota.

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria first started in downtown Tampa ten years ago. Since then, Dan Bavaro created a global brand of sauces, opened a Bavaro's in St. Petersburg and at Tampa International Airport.

On Friday, he will open his new place at 27 Fletcher Avenue in Sarasota. class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/zootampa-welcomes-its-first-baby-koala"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/zootampa%20koala%20parents_1558617284387.jpg_7305457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heathcliff and Ceduna, parents of ZooTampa's joey" title="zootampa koala parents_1558617284387.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ZooTampa welcomes its first baby koala</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighter-assaulted-by-teen-harassing-elderly-couple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936_7296594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First arrest in teen group assault on firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sent-to-war-before-graduation-95-year-old-finally-wears-cap-and-gown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/11PM_WTVT07d6_146.mxf.00_00_08_14.Still003_1558580437236_7304351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11PM_WTVT07d6_146.mxf.00_00_08_14.Still003_1558580437236.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sent to war before graduation, 95-year-old finally wears cap and gown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P RIC FLAIR 2_00.01.54.02_1510233527946-404959.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more 