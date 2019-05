- There is a Florida winery that is all about Florida’s fruit.

Florida Orange Groves Winery is a bit of a throwback to a classic Florida attraction. It used to be one of those places you would buy fresh Florida fruit to send to friends and relatives up north, but as that business model faded.

The owners decided to start making delicious wines from the fruits they had available. In September 1997, the winery was born. Now, they have more than 40 varieties of fruit wines. You can take a tour of their facility, have a wine-tasting and wander around their huge gift shop.

They say they are the first and only tropical, berry and citrus winery within Pinellas County.

LINK: For more information, head over to Florida Orange Groves Winery’s website.

Continue reading below

Florida Orange Groves Winery

1500 Pasadena Avenue South

South Pasadena, Florida 33707

1-800-338-7923