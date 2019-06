- A piece of New Orleans most famous street is right in Ybor City.

Zydeco Brew Werks is a craft brewery that opened up in 2017 on 7th Street. In additional to its creative brews, it has a New Orleans-inspired menu and jazz music on weekends.

They describe their food menu as "Cajun-fusion," with dishes like shrimp and grits, chicken gumbo, creole flatbread and even bread pudding.

Zydeco Brew Werks

1902 East 7th Avenue

Tampa, FL 33605

(813) 252-4541

Website: zydecobrewwerks.com

Continue reading below