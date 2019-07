- A Tampa woodworking school is unveiling a new classroom and classes that teach people how to make different creations with a simple block of wood.

The Florida School of Woodwork, located at 1609 North Franklin Street, is a great place to start a new hobby, or advance your skills.

“You can come and learn all sorts of cools thing,” said owner Kate Swan.

They offer classes in woodworking, wood turning, carving, and much more. By Sunday, July 14, they will launch the new wood block print making class.

The wood block print making class allows students to carve the wood block, creating a design with unique depth and texture. The wood block is then rolled in ink and eventually printed using a simple hand burnishing method and etching press.

The best part of the class is that there is no experience or knowledge necessary.

“You can use these things to make cards, you can frame them and hang them on the wall, so they have a lot of different things you can do with them,” said Swan.

For more information or to register for a class visit here.