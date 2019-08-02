< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Good Catch: Amberjack season is open data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Catch: Amberjack season is open&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/good-catch-amberjack-season-is-open" data-title="Good Catch: Amberjack season is open" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/good-catch-amberjack-season-is-open" addthis:title="Good Catch: Amberjack season is open"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421776592.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li Posted Aug 02 2019 06:10AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 08:25AM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 08:50AM EDT Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) Offshore catch of the gag grouper. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) Offshore catch of the gag grouper. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) Offshore catch of the wahoo. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina) (FOX 13)</strong> - <em>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for August 2, 2019.</em></p><p><u><strong>Inshore</strong></u><br />Snook are by far the most prolific and consistent catches inshore right now around the entire area at night or during the day inside the passes, on the beaches, and on the grass flats too. The new moon tides have them fired up and ready to feed.</p><p>We have been catching plenty at night inside the pass and into the morning time using the live shrimp, crabs, pinfish or even the artificial lures like the flair hawks, crankbaits, or soft plastics. During the day, the beaches and flats are holding more consistent fish, again feeding on artificial or live bait -- it doesn’t matter. </p><p>Reminder: Snook, redfish and trout are catch-and-release only until the end of May 2020, but it sure seems to be helping that snook population bounce back with a vengeance.</p><p>Speaking of redfish and trout, we are seeing some redfish mixed in with the snook in the passes. While targeting snook yesterday morning from the docks here with our crew, we pulled up a redfish on our morning <a href="https://www.facebook.com/hubbardsmarina/videos/2341001042621728">Facebook live video</a> when trying to target snook. All that happened was the bait got to the bottom without the snook hammering it, allowing that redfish to take it. Those reds nearly always feed on the bottom in waters deeper than two to three feet. </p> <div id='continue-text-421776592' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421776592' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421776592' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421776592', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421776592'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Trout are also biting well around the area at night around the dock lights, especially those docks closer to the passes where the bait is stacking up on the lights. With the new moon, this effect is even heightened. Those dock lights will often hold the redfish below them as well. If snook are around, they typically will be hanging just outside the light line ready to ambush if they are feeding, while the trout will meander in and out of the light more frequently </p><p><u><strong>Near Shore</strong></u><br />Right now, is a great time to get out there near shore. We're starting to see the return of the hogfish action on hook-and-line. We had a long dry spell with very spotty hogfish action, but they are finally starting to come back a little on the live shrimp and super light tackle around 30 to 60 feet of water. They are a long way from really being the hot bite, but they will get better and better as our waters cool down. </p><p>The mangrove snapper bite is going pretty good near shore around the deepest near shore waters with the lane snapper, vermillion, lanes and porgies mixed in with them on the big ledges, rock piles and artificial reefs. Live shrimp or cut threadfin plugs with 4ot hooks, 30 to 40 pound test and high speed reels are a great way to have lots of fun targeting these fun to catch fish around 80 to 100 feet of water </p><p><u><strong>Offshore</strong></u><br />Red snapper season closed last night but we had some huge red snapper to close out the season. </p><p>Amberjack season opened yesterday and we started that season off with some monster fish coming in. The jacks will remain open until end of October </p><p>Gag grouper and scamp grouper were biting closer to 180 to 200 feet or more.</p><p>Red grouper can be biting anywhere from 150 to 200 feet of water.</p><p>Pelagic action is going well this past week. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401411" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/adaptive-skateboarder-justin-beauchesne" title="Adaptive skateboarder overcomes the odds -- and hopes you do, too" data-articleId="420208192" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Extraordinary_Ordinary__Justin_Beauchesn_0_7548151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Extraordinary_Ordinary__Justin_Beauchesn_0_7548151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Extraordinary_Ordinary__Justin_Beauchesn_0_7548151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Extraordinary_Ordinary__Justin_Beauchesn_0_7548151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Extraordinary_Ordinary__Justin_Beauchesn_0_7548151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Justin Beauchesne has loved skateboarding ever since he started playing the Tony Hawk video game when he was a kid." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Adaptive skateboarder overcomes the odds -- and hopes you do, too</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Walter Allen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Beauchesne has loved skateboarding ever since he started playing the Tony Hawk video game when he was a kid.</p><p>"To step out of the house and step on the skateboard, it was truly life changing," Beauchesne told FOX 13 News.</p><p>It's a sport that he was told to never participate in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/wwe-legends-take-over-tampa-for-monday-night-raw" title="WWE legends take over Tampa for Monday Night Raw" data-articleId="419550041" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Fans_pumped_to_see_WWE_faves_in_Tampa_1_7540809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Fans_pumped_to_see_WWE_faves_in_Tampa_1_7540809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Fans_pumped_to_see_WWE_faves_in_Tampa_1_7540809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Fans_pumped_to_see_WWE_faves_in_Tampa_1_7540809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Fans_pumped_to_see_WWE_faves_in_Tampa_1_7540809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&rsquo;s a big night for wrestling fans as the WWE is back in town. They are filming Monday Night Raw live at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE legends take over Tampa for Monday Night Raw</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a big night for wrestling fans as the WWE is back in town. They are filming Monday Night Raw live at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. </p><p>"It's a really big show, it's our Raw Reunion, so we have over 40 legends coming in tonight," said Tampa-based WWE star 'Natalya.' </p><p>Wrestling legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Sergeant Slaughter and Hulk Hogan will be making special appearances. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/create-a-woodworking-masterpiece-at-this-tampa-school-no-experience-required" title="Create a woodworking masterpiece at this Tampa school - no experience required" data-articleId="416844587" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_2_7486869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_2_7486869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_2_7486869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_2_7486869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Charley_s_World__The_Florida_School_of_W_2_7486869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa woodworking school is unveiling a new classroom and classes that teach how to make different creations with a simple block of wood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Create a woodworking masterpiece at this Tampa school - no experience required</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa woodworking school is unveiling a new classroom and classes that teach people how to make different creations with a simple block of wood.</p><p>The Florida School of Woodwork, located at 1609 North Franklin Street, is a great place to start a new hobby, or advance your skills. </p><p>“You can come and learn all sorts of cools thing,” said owner Kate Swan. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-catch-amberjack-season-is-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/blackfin%20tuna%20-%20offshore_1564740834168.jpg_7567584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Offshore catch of the blackfin tuna. (Photo credit: Hubbard's Marina)" title="blackfin tuna - offshore_1564740834168.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Catch: Amberjack season is open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-kentucky-wildlife-officials-stun-hundreds-of-invasive-carp-with-electrofishing-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_20190802105856"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Kentucky wildlife officials stun hundreds of invasive carp with 'electrofishing'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-sea-turtles-hatch-on-south-carolina-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_20190802095057"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby sea turtles hatch on South Carolina beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/attorneys-hemp-law-makes-prosecuting-marijuana-cases-difficult"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/P-NO%20POT%20PROSECUTION%2011%20_WTVTa690_146.mxf.00_00_47_14.Still001_1564713700385.jpg_7567458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-NO POT PROSECUTION 11 _WTVTa690_146.mxf.00_00_47_14.Still001_1564713700385.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Attorneys: Hemp law makes prosecuting marijuana cases difficult</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-kentucky-wildlife-officials-stun-hundreds-of-invasive-carp-with-electrofishing-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/_Electrofishing__used_to_catch_invasive__0_7567600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Watch: Kentucky wildlife officials stun hundreds of invasive carp with 'electrofishing'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-sea-turtles-hatch-on-south-carolina-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Adorable__Baby_sea_turtles_hatch_on_beac_0_7567732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby sea turtles hatch on South Carolina beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-in-wheelchair-stuck-killed-by-car-while-trying-to-cross-a-clearwater-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/clearwater%20wheelchair%20fatal%20ax%20rk.mpg.02_33_25_54.Still002_1564736647075.jpg_7567725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/clearwater%20wheelchair%20fatal%20ax%20rk.mpg.02_33_25_54.Still002_1564736647075.jpg_7567725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/clearwater%20wheelchair%20fatal%20ax%20rk.mpg.02_33_25_54.Still002_1564736647075.jpg_7567725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/clearwater%20wheelchair%20fatal%20ax%20rk.mpg.02_33_25_54.Still002_1564736647075.jpg_7567725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/clearwater%20wheelchair%20fatal%20ax%20rk.mpg.02_33_25_54.Still002_1564736647075.jpg_7567725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in wheelchair stuck, killed by car while trying to cross a Clearwater street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michigan-man-gets-probation-for-poisoning-wife-s-coffee-with-benadryl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty-diphenhydramine%20-073119_1564591497820.jpg_7562815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty-diphenhydramine%20-073119_1564591497820.jpg_7562815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty-diphenhydramine%20-073119_1564591497820.jpg_7562815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty-diphenhydramine%20-073119_1564591497820.jpg_7562815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/getty-diphenhydramine%20-073119_1564591497820.jpg_7562815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Anacleto&#x20;Rapping&#x2f;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Times&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan man gets 60 days in jail for poisoning ex-wife's coffee with antihistamine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-beat-red-sox-9-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BOSTON&#x2c;&#x20;MA&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;1&#x3a;&#x20;Members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;celebrate&#x20;a&#x20;victory&#x20;and&#x20;series&#x20;sweep&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Boston&#x20;Red&#x20;Sox&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Fenway&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Billie&#x20;Weiss&#x2f;Boston&#x20;Red&#x20;Sox&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays beat Red Sox 9-4</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 