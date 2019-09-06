< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - <em>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for September 6, 2019.</em></p><p><u><strong>Inshore</strong></u></p><p>Redfish have been thick around John's Pass lately with many caught and released during the day and at night as well. John Sasser, a John's Pass fixture, who normally catches plenty of nice snook struggled a bit this week on the snook. However, one night he ventured down the boardwalk and found a nice little pile of redfish and caught nine of them in just a few hours with a 5-inch soft plastic paddle tail bait and a small weighted jig head at night.</p><p>During the day we are also seeing the redfish too. Our bait guy and local fishing guru Brian Harris caught a monster redfish just over 40 inches from the dock with a decent sized live pinfish weighted to the bottom. It was a big mean breeder redfish that looked like it had been through a prize fight or two with tons of scars, but it fed healthy and fought like a champ and swam off strong on the release despite its deep and gnarly scaring.</p><p>Captain Chris Wiggins of Salty Hook Charters reported that many big redfish are being found around the bay too especially around the mangrove shorelines adjacent to grass flats, and they were loving the free lined live pinfish for bait on his inshore private fishing charters.</p> <div id='continue-text-427652549' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427652549' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427652549' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427652549', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427652549'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The snook bite is still happening but it's dwindled off a bit around the area, giving way to the seemingly more prolific and more aggressive redfish bite. However, there are still snook being caught. It's just lately been a more school-sized fish around the 18 to 30-inch range around the beach, pass and docks during the day and at night. We are seeing them more on the smaller live pinfish or the live shrimp or the DOA shrimp lures. </p><p>Mangrove snapper have been great around the south side of John's Pass, especially underneath the bridge area where it's a bit deeper and rockier. The bait have been stacking up and the mackerel are right around them too. A few anglers netted some live green backs and were free-lining them out underneath the bridge there on that south side, catching some large, respectable-sized inshore mangrove snapper along with some smaller ones too. </p><p>While targeting the mangrove snapper with the green backs around the bridge and jetties, some mackerel joined the party too, this week with some nice-sized fish coming inshore when the bait was around to get their share of those greenbacks too.</p><p>Gotcha plugs work well for the mackerel in the pass if you don't have a cast net for the green backs. My favorite size is the seven eighths ounce gotcha plug, and you put around 20-pound floro as a leader around 3 to 4 feet of it to a line-to-line knot to braid. This gives you the casting distance needed to cover lots of area. Many of the local piers and passes have these mackerel starting to stack up on their bait schools.</p><p>Cast that gotcha plug out as far as you can and let it sink a good way before retrieving it at a fairly fast rate, while every now and again pausing for a few seconds to let it sink a little deeper once again. The trick I use is keeping my rod tip very close or right on the water's surface to keep the jig from coming out of the water on the retrieve. Many pier anglers will even use a trolling weight around 10 to 14 feet in front of the lure to ensure that lure stays lower in the water column on the retrieve, but this makes it very difficult to cast if your fishing closer to the water. </p><p>Tarpon are around the passes as well, each morning before sunrise we are finding a big group of tarpon rolling around the lights of the bridge feeding on the white bait and passing crabs occasionally. They won't be around too much longer. So, if you want your shot, now is the time to get them before they are gone -- typically early September each year. They will start leaving the area for the most part.</p><p>Bigger baits like ladyfish, small mullet or big shad are great live baits for the tarpon or the big soft plastic hoggies or big lipped plugs like the Rapala X-Rap 20's work well for artificials when targeting these tarpon. </p><p><u><strong>Near shore</strong></u><br>The story is pretty similar near shore this week compared to last week. Fishing is going well, but the fishing should get even better soon as the hogfish bite continues to improve, and the mackerel get more and more prolific with the kingfish returning soon as well.</p><p>However, the red grouper are biting decent along with plenty of the vermilion, lanes plus a few hogfish around 80 to 90 feet of water. Lane snapper are eating, and we are seeing lots of them mixed in with the vermilion snapper on live shrimp or small pieces of squid of the threadfin plugs with around 4ot double-snelled hooks and 30 to 40-pound test leaders. The red grouper bite overall has been tough the last two to three years, and it seems fairly stagnant at a steady pick a few here, a few there, but never any huge banner numbers on the near shore trips. </p><p><u><strong>Offshore</strong></u></p><p>The recent 39-hour did pretty well offshore, catching some nice mangrove snapper, a few gag grouper, a decent number of scamp grouper, some red grouper and a few amberjacks. The weather was calmer compared to the last long range trip that slayed the amberjack, and we are wondering if that rougher weather is what made them turn on so well for us during our 44-hour full moon trip that nearly brought in a two-day limit of jacks.</p><p>However, despite the slower bite, we are still plugging away at the amberjacks and were hopeful that the bite will get better as we approach the end of amberjack season, which concludes at the end of October.</p><p>We have gag grouper open till the end of the year, but they bite very well around October, November and December -- with the premium time being Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve. However, right now, we're seeing some nice gag grouper still coming over the rails on our longer-range, deep-water trips like the 39 hours or 12-hour extremes, or the long-range private fishing charters. Mixed in with those gags, we're finding some really nice scamp grouper too. Scamp grouper are one of my favorite eating fish, but they are primarily a deeper-water fish which makes them easy to catch right now as we are targeting these amberjack and gag grouper around that 200-foot water mark -- just inside of it and outside of it too.</p><p>Plus, around this area we are finding the occasional blackfin tuna ready to hit a trolling Rapala X-Rap Magnum 30 or a flat-lined live pinfish or threadfin. Here is his fishing report for August 30, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Catch: Before and after a storm, the fish will be biting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for August 30, 2019.</p><p>What's biting now</p><p>Inshore, right now, we are seeing a lot of redfish in the passes and bays. The major inshore action this past week has really moved the redfish away from snook. We are still seeing snook -- they are just seemingly less prolific and aggressive compared to redfish, as of late. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/president-of-xfl-s-tampa-bay-vipers-says-version-10-is-a-distant-memory-" title="President of XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers says, 'Version 1.0 is a distant memory'" data-articleId="425817044" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/TB_Vipers_president_discusses_upcoming_s_1_7619769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/TB_Vipers_president_discusses_upcoming_s_1_7619769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/TB_Vipers_president_discusses_upcoming_s_1_7619769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/TB_Vipers_president_discusses_upcoming_s_1_7619769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/27/TB_Vipers_president_discusses_upcoming_s_1_7619769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The first time the owner Vince McMahon, who is also the chairman for the WWE, launched the league it only lasted one season in 2001. However, the president of the Tampa Bay Vipers – the name of the local XFL team – said during Good Day Tampa Bay" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President of XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers says, 'Version 1.0 is a distant memory'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The XFL is hoping for success at its second attempt in the sports world.</p><p>The first time the owner Vince McMahon, who is also the chairman for the WWE, launched the league it only lasted one season in 2001. However, the president of the Tampa Bay Vipers – the name of the local XFL team – said during Good Day Tampa Bay that this time around will be different.</p><p>"Version 1.0 is a distant memory. Version 2.0 is centered around good football, community engagement, putting fans above all," explained Josh Bullock. "We've been given time and resources."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-catch-lots-of-redfish-action-in-tampa-bay" title="Good Catch: Lots of redfish action in Tampa Bay" data-articleId="425226202" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Good_Catch__Lots_of_redfish_action_1_7611826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Good_Catch__Lots_of_redfish_action_1_7611826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Good_Catch__Lots_of_redfish_action_1_7611826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Good_Catch__Lots_of_redfish_action_1_7611826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Good_Catch__Lots_of_redfish_action_1_7611826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for August 23, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Catch: Lots of redfish action in Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for August 23, 2019.</p><p>Inshore There have been greater redfish action around Tampa Bay during the day and in the passes at night this past week. We had some active redfish schools feeding along the mangrove shore lines on live shrimp or live pinfish during the day. During the day, they are found in large schools around the flats and mangrove shore lines -- and the lighter tackle is key.</p><p>I would recommend using 15 to 20-pound floro leader and small 3ot circle hook with lighter spinning reel and 15-pound braided line with a 4 to 5-foot leader tied on with a line-to-line knot. More Good Day Stories 