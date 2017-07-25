Good Day Gourmet: Creamy pesto scallops with angel hair

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a food processor, add cheese, pine nuts, garlic, and basil. Pulse until everything is finely processed.

2. Add lemon juice and heavy cream. Process pesto on low while drizzling in olive oil.

3. Season pesto with salt and pepper to your liking and process again.

4. After patting the scallops dry, season them with salt, pepper, and red pepper flake. Cook scallops in a pan with a little olive oil, turning them after one side browns, usually a couple minutes.

Nothing says summer like a light scallop dish. Here's Vanessa's take on this delicious classic.

Check out the recipe below. And remember, you can always find more over at www.FoodSheLikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

Pesto:

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup heavy cream

Juice of half a lemon

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup pine nuts

3 cloves garlic

2 cups fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Scallops:

1 lb. scallops, patted dry

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

Red pepper flake, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Angel hair pasta, cooked to instructions on package

Juice of half a lemon

5. After flipping over the scallops, add quarter tomatoes and cook for another couple minutes. Add a squeeze of lemon to the pan.

6. Cook angel hair pasta according to instructions on the package, and toss the pasta in the pesto.

7. Plate up the scallops and tomatoes over the pasta. Adding some more chopped basil and parmesan for garnish.

Servings: About 4