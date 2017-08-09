Good Day Gourmet: Sun-dried tomato aioli cod sandwich

- This is Vanessa's take on the cod sandwich and a delicious sauce to go with it. She said you can substitute cod with other white fish too.

Check out the recipe below. And remember, you can always find more over at www.FoodSheLikes.com.



INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Make the aioli by combining all aioli ingredients in a food processor or blender, and processing until large chunks of ingredients are broken down and sauce is smooth.

2. Set up a dredging station with one dish filled with flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Another dish will contain the beaten egg. Make sure dishes are large enough to dunk the fish.

3. Portion out the fish into sandwich-sized pieces.

4. Coat the fish in the flour mixture, then in the egg, and back in the flour again.

5. Fry the fish in a pan or skillet, filled about 1/2 inch with cooking oil on medium heat.

6. After one side is golden brown (about 5 minutes), flip each piece and cook until the other side is golden brown as well (usually less than 5 minutes).

7. Serve each fish on a toasted sandwich bun with lots of aioli!

Servings: Approx. 4

INGREDIENTS: