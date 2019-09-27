< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Dream big': Businessman's foundation inspires Tampa Bay through public art By Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 27 2019 06:57AM EDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 08:44AM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Cold brew on tap, Kombucha and conversation and an impromptu basketball game. No, this isn't a cool new coffee show; this is the home of Diamond View Studios. </p><p>"I think that your office is your art piece," explained Tim Moore, who owns the office space. "It can be your playground. It can be whatever you make it."</p><p>It's a business model that's proven successful for Tim and his video production company. Not only did the Tampa Bay Business Journal name Diamond View Studios the coolest office space in 2016, they've also scored big name clients like Gatorade, Purina and the Atlanta Braves. His company also does work for his alma matter: the University of South Florida.</p><p>"I've always been in love with Tampa Bay -- not only the climate, but also the people here are nice and engaging," he explained. "When I started my business 12 years ago, there was no question in my mind I was going to stay here." </p><p>Tim is doing more than planting roots in the Bay Area, he's spreading seeds of inspiration through his non-profit organization, the Tampa Foundation. The mission is to cover the city with inspiring billboards and artwork. Like the "dream big" mural that wraps around the Diamond View building on Bearss Avenue in Tampa. It's the fundamentals of advertising," he said. "That's why you see billboards lining the street. When you see a positive message with repetition, you begin to look for that in the world."</p><p>If you look, you might notice the mural at Mort Elementary that reads, "You Are the Future." Tim hopes the message will remind students that while they are the kids of today, they are also the future of tomorrow. </p><p>"I hope one day every street you drive down has murals that inspire people. Whether it's the halls of schools or the walls at intersections or even the water towers surrounding the city. I see it as an opportunity to put art everywhere," said Tim. </p><p>Opportunities that Tim says would not be possible without generous donors like Par Inc. They're behind the Tampa Foundation's latest and tallest creation.</p><p>"They just sponsored a new water tower that says ‘Be Kind, Do Good'. It's a message they've been saying for years, but now we're able to say that to the community," said Tim. </p><p>Tim expects the mural to be finished next week. If you look up, you'll be able to see it on Interstate 275 and Howard Avenue. He's not the sharp-dressed villain in James Bond’s "Goldfinger." Odd Job is a good boy, and a therapy dog. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Odd Job' the therapy dog provides comfort, friendship at Dover school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 07:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 02:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s a special new teacher at Nelson Elementary School in Dover -- and his name is Odd Job.</p><p>He's not the sharp-dressed villain in James Bond’s "Goldfinger." Odd Job is a good boy, and a therapy dog. </p><p>“All the kids yell his name. Teachers love seeing him. When they see him, they'll stop and pet him,” said physical education teacher Leslie Wheeler. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/chained-for-two-months-young-kiwi-the-german-shepherd-continues-to-heal" title="Chained for two months, young Kiwi the German Shepherd continues to heal" data-articleId="425234818" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Hometown_Hero__Humane_Society_helps_Kiwi_1_7611852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for August 23, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chained for two months, young Kiwi the German Shepherd continues to heal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A German Shepherd pup was chained up for so long that its collar had to be surgically removed. Weeks later, Kiwi, the six-month-old dog, has come a long way.</p><p>For two months, she was chained up outside. She was still a puppy, still growing, but her owner never adjusted the chain.</p><p>“As she grew, the chain obviously did not grow," said Danyelle Ho, director of operations with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "It grew into her neck."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/athletes-fight-the-progression-of-parkinson-s-with-boxing" title="Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing" data-articleId="424150914" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_6_7597702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_6_7597702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_6_7597702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_6_7597702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Hometown_Hero__Fighting_Parkinson_s_with_6_7597702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The athletes at Rock Steady Boxing in Largo are fighting to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. The workout helps improve skills people with Parkinson's suffer from most, like balance, speed and strength." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Athletes fight the progression of Parkinson's with boxing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It may look like an ordinary gym, but the men and women at Rock Steady Boxing in Largo are doing more than getting fit; they're improving their lives. </p><p>Every class begins with an introduction with each gym-goer announcing their boxing name. There's "Ray the Rock" and "The Boss", to name a few. And while their titles may be different, their reason for showing up is the same: slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease.</p><p>"I've seen some fighters that had wheelchairs and walkers when they first started and they don't need it anymore. 