Hometown Heroes: Shooting hoops for cancer

"Since the first game, I've just been in love. Every day, that's what I do. When I come home from school, I do my homework and then I come out here," said Hayden, as he stood in his backyard basketball court.

That's right-- He started playing ball three years ago and is so devoted to the sport his parents built him a basketball court in their backyard!

"We built this for our kids, but we also built this for our friends so they could be out here," Said Hayden's dad, Chris McCain.

But basketball is more than just a fun sport for Hayden. It's an opportunity to help others.

After hearing legendary basketball coach Jimmy Valvano's speech from the 1993 Espy's, Hayden came up with a charity challenge benefiting cancer research. He's attempting to make 100,000 shots and raise $100,000 for the Jimmy V Foundation by the end of 2017.

It's a pretty ambitious goal, but Hayden's basketball coach has no doubt he'll succeed.

"He will absolutely do it. He's just that kind of kid. If he puts his mind to something he'll do it," said Teddy Dupay.

Coach Teddy isn't the only person cheering Hayden on; his 8 year old brother Hudson is rooting for him too.



"I feel very proud and I feel very confident that he's gonna be able to do it," said Teddy.

Hayden's got his entire family involved in the 100,000 shot challenge.

"There's times mom has rebounded for me and little brother is on the other end of the court or hes doing the drills with me. And my dad's always there rebounding. He's got 28,000 rebounds and 28,00 assists. It's awesome," said Hayden.

You heard him right. Hayden has made 28,000 baskets in less than three months. He's so dedicated he's out on the court even before the sun comes up. And he documents it all on his YouTube page.



"When your son wants to get up at 4:30 in the morning and get up and stretch, you can't say no to that. So every rebound that he needs me to get, I'll get it," said Hayden's dad.

And with every basket he makes, Hayden gets closer to his NBA dream and one step closer to his goal of helping find victory over cancer.

If you want to help Hayden's make his $100,000 goal go to his 527 Hoops Facebook page.