Hometown Heroes: A dog's life saved

Looking at Queenie happily running and playing now, it's hard to believe that just a few months ago she was abandoned and on the brink of death.

Juliana and Steve Van Wagner found Queenie three months ago. She was wandering the streets hungry, scared and alone.

She was in very bad shape, Juliana remembers. She had worms and was covered with fleas.

So, the kind couple took in the suffering dog, and named her Queenie. They’ve been taking care of her ever since.

“I believe if we hadn’t helped her, she wouldn’t have lasted a week,” Steve said. “If she didn’t get hit by a car, she most certainly would have starved to death.”

Steve and Juliana took Queenie to Claws and Paws Animal Hospital for a check-up, and discovered that Queenie was in even worse shape than they thought.

“When she first came in, [Queenie] was a thin, pretty sad dog with heartworm disease that had had no medical attention as far as we could tell,” said veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Bribois.



They put the pooch on heartworm medication, a hearty meal plan, and of course gave her lots of love. Now, three months later, Queenie is healthy and ready for a forever home.

“She’s one of the luckiest dogs I know,” said Dr. Bribois, “to have somebody find her, take care of her heartworm disease and give her a chance for a really healthy life.”

Juliana and Steve will be sad to see her go, but they say they’re too old for an energetic, playful pup, and they already have two senior, disabled dogs of their own..

“I’m gonna miss her. I will miss her a whole lot. She’s gonna take a piece of my heart,” Juliana said.

They’re hoping someone out there can give Queenie the love and attention she deserves—a couple that would love her, take care of her, and provide every need that she may have—a loving forever family that will treat Queenie like the royalty she is.

“She’s one lucky, lucky dog— ready for a great home.”

Queenie is still young, between one and two years old. She’s finished with her heartworm treatment and is ready to go.

Anyone interested in adopting Queenie should reach out to Jen Epstein on her Facebook page.