Hometown Heroes: Little girl, big mission Hometown Heroes Hometown Heroes: Little girl, big mission Nevaeh Yarbrough loves to sing, and the birds at Zaskee Bird Sanctuary love to listen.

Her adorable personality is just one of the reasons she was crowned Florida's Our Little Miss Universal Beauty Queen an all-natural, family oriented scholarship competition.

"We wanted a natural pageant system that promoted their inner beauty and it's not about the overdone hair, makeup and clothes," said Nevaeh's mom, Alexis.

She was a little shy for our cameras so her parents did most of the talking. They say their normally outgoing daughter loves being in the spotlight.

"Her smile, her presence on stage, her personality, that's what shows me she really enjoys being on stage," said Alexis.

When she's off stage, Nevaeh uses her title to help make the Bay Area better volunteering at events like the Great American Clean-Up and Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

"I'm so proud of her. It's beyond words really," said Nevaeh's dad, Ryan.

But her favorite thing to do is read to the animals at the Humane Society of Pinellas County and sing to her feathered friends at the bird sanctuary.

It's hard to believe this beauty queen is only three years old. Her parents hope this experience teaches their little girl the self-confidnece she needs to one day spread her wings and soar.