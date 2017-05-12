Hometown Heroes: Heart for healing Hometown Heroes Hometown Heroes: Heart for healing Sharon and Symone wear their white coats with pride. They both love their jobs at Brandon Regional Hospital.

"I have strong belief that people should do something in life that has purpose. I just feel like nursing is that profession that has that purpose, at least for me it does. And I think Symone might agree," said Sharon Saab-Oce.

But there's one thing they love more than nursing - each other. That's because Sharon and Symone aren't just co-workers — they're family.

"She's the daughter I never had," said Sharon.

"She's like my second mom," said Symone Amerose.

Sharon started her nursing career 30 years ago and is now the hospital's Director of Medical Surgical.

"I can't even imagine myself in any other profession," said Sharon.

Symone can't imagine her aunt do anything else either. Most of her childhood memories are of her aunt in scrubs.

"She'd come in after a long strenuous day and pour into her bed. And we wouldn't see her again until the morning when she was headed out the door. So I knew whatever she did, it was serious," said Symone.

She knew back then - at just eight years old - that she wanted to be just like her aunt and help save lives too.



"I had the cliché story. I wanted to be a nurse since I was a child. And I saw it out through high school, college, and now and I'm here," said Symone.

Now she gets to live out her dream as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Brandon Regional Hospital — just a few floors away from her aunt.

"I always know that she's here, and if I have a rough day I know she's not too far away," said Symone.

Symone says she wouldn't be who she is today without Sharon's encouragement and advice.

"It's hard to put into words. She is an incredible individual. She's definitely a tough act to follow," said Symone.

Sharon may have set the bar high for Symone but in her eyes, her niece is already a success.



"I am so proud of her. I'm over the moon proud," said Sharon.