Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> death, shooter awaits trial"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial">One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How the space program launched the Florida we know today"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today">How the space program launched the Florida we know today</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall">Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open">FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial">One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today">How the space program launched the Florida we know today</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall">Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open">FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/lawmakers-campaigns-urged-to-delete-faceapp-as-security-concerns-mount">Lawmakers, campaigns urged to delete FaceApp as security concerns mount</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/child-killed-in-hit-and-run-search-underway-for-suspected-driver-who-fled-on-foot">Search underway for suspect in hit-and-run that killed toddler</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" data-title="Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" addthis:title="Humane Society of Pinellas volunteer, known as the 'Cat Whisperer,' gets award"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419099513.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419099513");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%203_1563544852795.jpg_7534384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%203_1563544852795.jpg_7534384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cat whisperer 3_1563544852795.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer_1563544855705.jpg_7534386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cat whisperer_1563544855705.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%202_1563544852893.jpg_7534385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cat whisperer 2_1563544852893.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-419099513-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%203_1563544852795.jpg_7534384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cat whisperer 3_1563544852795.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer_1563544855705.jpg_7534386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cat url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%203_1563544852795.jpg_7534384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="cat whisperer 3_1563544852795.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer_1563544855705.jpg_7534386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="cat whisperer_1563544855705.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/cat%20whisperer%202_1563544852893.jpg_7534385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="cat whisperer 2_1563544852893.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" data-title="Shelter volunteer known as the 'Cat Whisperer'" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes/humane-society-of-pinellas-volunteer-known-as-the-cat-whisperer-gets-award" addthis:title="Shelter By Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News Posted Jul 19 2019 09:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 10:01AM EDT CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13) - It's kitty city at the Humane Society of Pinellas County. Dozens of cats waiting for their forever home, and each one has their own story.

It's not all positive -- some were abused and neglected. 

"All they need is a kind heart and someone to give them the patience," explained Devon Arcuri, spokesperson with the Humane Society of Pinellas County, "and they'll open up."

They're grateful for they help received from people like Tim Kraus, also known as the "Cat Whisperer." He volunteers at the shelter once a week and stops to visit every cat in their cage. 

"I just love to help out," Tim told FOX 13. One session with Tim and employees say they can see the transformation.

"He comes in and he'll start with an animal that's really shy and scared. He just has this touch," said Devon. "He knows exactly what to do and they just open up and show their true personality to him." 

So, what's his secret?

"I go to the top of the head a little bit and barely touch their fur. That's how they get to know me," said Tim.

It's a technique he's practiced and perfected thanks to help from his five felines. 

"They are so understanding. I just love them," said Tim. 

Tim is also an ambassador for "HUG", which is a local non-profit organization connecting people with disabilities to social events and activities. He's so generous that he recently received HUG's 2019 Mr. Charitable Award.

LINK: For more information on Humane Society of Pinellas, head over to the shelter's website. For additional details on HUG, head over to the organization's website. The organization has been around since 1978. Annette Kosis is one of the founding members; she’s been quilting for more than five decades and has the materials to prove it" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decades-old 'Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay' has donated hundreds of quilts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Festive fabrics, spools of thread and the soothing sounds of sewing machines; it is a quilter’s paradise inside the Bernina Sewing Center in Temple Terrace.</p><p>“We love to quilt. We would rather quilt than do about anything. We have signs in our house that say if you expect to eat here, you won’t because we don't cook, we quilt,” said Shirley Pope.</p><p>It’s a labor of love for the ladies of the Quilters Workshop of Tampa Bay. The organization has been around since 1978. Annette Kosis is one of the founding members; she’s been quilting for more than five decades and has the materials to prove it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/overdose-victims-parents-spread-message-for-other-parents-try-conversation-not-confrontation" title="Overdose victims' parents spread message for other parents: Try conversation, not confrontation" data-articleId="403369803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/Hometown_Heroes__Parents_of_N_O_P_E__1_7175550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/Hometown_Heroes__Parents_of_N_O_P_E__1_7175550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/Hometown_Heroes__Parents_of_N_O_P_E__1_7175550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/Hometown_Heroes__Parents_of_N_O_P_E__1_7175550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/Hometown_Heroes__Parents_of_N_O_P_E__1_7175550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s a group no one ever wants to be a part of, yet there are a group parents who are together because they have one thing in common: they all lost someone they love to drugs and alcohol." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overdose victims' parents spread message for other parents: Try conversation, not confrontation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 26 2019 09:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 26 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s a group no one ever wants to be a part of, yet there are a group parents who are together because they have one thing in common: they all lost someone they love to drugs and alcohol.</p><p>They are all part of a non-profit organization, “N.O.P.E.,” or Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education.</p><p>“She had eyes and a smile that would brighten every room she walked into," said one parent, Lynn Knowles. "She had a laugh that was so distinctive you couldn’t help but laugh a long with her when she laughed. She was warm, she was caring, she loved animals and music. She wanted a big bright future.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/tough-and-tiny-chihuahua-ready-for-adoption-after-suffering-broken-legs" title="Tough and tiny Chihuahua ready for adoption after suffering broken legs" data-articleId="401967827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/19/Hometown_Heroes__Chico_the_Chihuahua_1_7132283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/19/Hometown_Heroes__Chico_the_Chihuahua_1_7132283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/19/Hometown_Heroes__Chico_the_Chihuahua_1_7132283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/19/Hometown_Heroes__Chico_the_Chihuahua_1_7132283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/19/Hometown_Heroes__Chico_the_Chihuahua_1_7132283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tiny Chihuahua arrived at SPCA Tampa Bay a few months ago – underweight and with two broken legs. He is small, but he is mighty, and ready for a new home. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tough and tiny Chihuahua ready for adoption after suffering broken legs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 19 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 20 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tiny Chihuahua arrived at SPCA Tampa Bay a few months ago – underweight and with two broken legs. He is small, but he is mighty, and ready for a new home. </p><p>Chico is a playful puppy at barely 10 months old. Martha Boden, the CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay, said although he faced some health issues, he is thriving again.</p><p>“His face alone is something that makes you just want to scrunch up. We call that ‘humanamality,’” said Martha. “It’s that funny feeling that you can't always put a word to, but you just look in those big brown eyes and that little face and you think, ‘My goodness. That's my little guy.’"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTVT_drejka surveillance video_011119_1547204570897.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Apollo 11 rocket towers over the Kennedy Space Center’s crawlerway during the May 20, 1969 rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A. (NASA)" title="apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman." title="Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Mug Shot-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_20190719023226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/woman-charged-in-baby-s-abduction-from-florida-bus-stop" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LCSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman charged in baby's abduction from Florida bus stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fleeing-suspect-18-caused-st-pete-crash-that-killed-pedestrian-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-carjacker-tried-to-take-elderly-man-s-car-couldn-t-drive-stick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-holding-training-exercise-at-sebring-middle-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Law enforcement holding training exercise at Sebring Middle School</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 