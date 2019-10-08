< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jimmie Walker discusses changes in comedy climate ahead of Largo tour stop By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 08 2019 09:30AM EDT
Video Posted Oct 08 2019 09:36AM EDT
Updated Oct 08 2019 09:37AM EDT none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LARGO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - You'll likely remember him for his role on the show, "<em>Good Times</em>." Jimmie "JJ" Walker is touring the country doing stand-up comedy, and he's got a show in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night. </p><p>Walker was one of the first actors to break the race barrier on primetime TV and became a star. He was even named Time Magazine's "Comedian of the Decade" for the 1970s. He joined Good Day Tampa Bay to discuss his current tour, and how comedy has changed over the years.</p><p>Walker told FOX 13 he has been doing tours for 50 years, and has been to Tampa many times. He's been all over the world.</p><p>"We worked a lot for the troops," he explained. "Everybody does the Afghanistan, Iraq tour. You fly in the big planes with the noise and everything."</p><p>He thinks he even flew out from MacDill Air Force Base. </p> <div id='continue-text-431633244' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431633244' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431633244' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431633244', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431633244'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It's always fun to go to different places and meet different people," Walker explained. "You're here in Tampa…then you go to like, Afghanistan, and people go, ‘We watch you all the time. We see you!'"<br>"It's always good to see them too," he added.</p><p>Walker said he has noticed the comedy climate has changed, including the racial jokes.</p><p>"In the last few years, we self-segregated," he described. "There's white comedy now. There's black comedy. There's Hispanic comedy."</p><p>When it comes to language, he said comedians have become bolder with using stronger, or explicit, words. </p><p>"When we did Ed Sullivan and Johnny Carson, you couldn't say, ‘hell' or ‘damn' on TV," Walker explained. "Now…it is something else. What in the name of Cocoa Puffs is going on? You watch the language now, you can't even believe it. Do you talk to your mother like this? Oh my goodness."</p><p>He believes that has eliminated some more of the elderly crowd. In addition to the language and racial jokes, politics are transformed comedy too, he said.</p><p>"We never had that with Johnny Carson," Walker said. "Now, it's so divided. Some people just can't handle it – no matter who you're for."</p><p>As for Walker's comedy show, alongside Jimmie Walker, Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson, it is a family show, he said.</p><p>The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9 at the Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center. More Good Day Stories
Good Catch: Redfish are still biting inshore
Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for October 4, 2019.
Inshore More clear water again this past week with the beautiful weather makes finding the bait fish and predatory fish you're targeting very easy. However, it does make it a little more difficult to get the fish feeding if you're using tackle that's a little too heavy. Similar to last week, the live bait, like greenback and glass minnows, has been thick around the area in the bays, passes and along the beaches. These schools are making lots of fish excited and ready to cooperate with local anglers. 
The snook action has been very good, yet again, this week around the area. Lots of anglers are doing well in the wee hours of the morning, fishing the outgoing tides in the passes using live pigfish, pass crabs or big live shrimp for the snook. The lures that worked well this week were the wind-cheater hard jerk baits and the flair hawk style jigs for these early morning snook.

Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters
Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for September 27, 2019.
Inshore
The big news this week is there are clearer waters and plentiful bait fish. We have had some huge flood tides bringing lots of nearly crystal clear waters into our passes and mouths of our bays. Plus, along with that clearer water, we have been seeing huge numbers of live bait, like glass minnows, greenbacks, and even some threadfins closer to the gulf.

Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs
When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.
This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers. 
Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. Here is his fishing report for October 4, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Catch: Redfish are still biting inshore</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 09:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for October 4, 2019.</p><p>Inshore More clear water again this past week with the beautiful weather makes finding the bait fish and predatory fish you're targeting very easy. However, it does make it a little more difficult to get the fish feeding if you're using tackle that's a little too heavy. Similar to last week, the live bait, like greenback and glass minnows, has been thick around the area in the bays, passes and along the beaches. These schools are making lots of fish excited and ready to cooperate with local anglers. </p><p>The snook action has been very good, yet again, this week around the area. Lots of anglers are doing well in the wee hours of the morning, fishing the outgoing tides in the passes using live pigfish, pass crabs or big live shrimp for the snook. The lures that worked well this week were the wind-cheater hard jerk baits and the flair hawk style jigs for these early morning snook.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-catch-grouper-action-better-in-deepest-near-shore-waters" title="Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters" data-articleId="430474689" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Good_Catch__Grouper_action_in_deep_near__0_7678058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Good_Catch__Grouper_action_in_deep_near__0_7678058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Good_Catch__Grouper_action_in_deep_near__0_7678058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Good_Catch__Grouper_action_in_deep_near__0_7678058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Good_Catch__Grouper_action_in_deep_near__0_7678058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for September 27, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 07:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for September 27, 2019.</p><p>Inshore</p><p>The big news this week is there are clearer waters and plentiful bait fish. We have had some huge flood tides bringing lots of nearly crystal clear waters into our passes and mouths of our bays. Plus, along with that clearer water, we have been seeing huge numbers of live bait, like glass minnows, greenbacks, and even some threadfins closer to the gulf.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-buffalo-deviled-eggs" title="Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs" data-articleId="430078129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vanessa put a Buffalo-sauce spin on the popular snack, deviled eggs. During the usual taste test with the Good Day team, there was one special guest: the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.</p><p>This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers. </p><p>Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. 