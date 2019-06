- School is out for the summer, but Jennifer Jacobs, development director for Clothes to Kids, says it is never too early to start thinking about back-to-school.

Clothes to Kids is a non-profit organization that provides free wardrobes for children in need.

“Our mission is to provide new, quality used clothing to low-income or in-crisis school-age children free of charge,” Jennifer said.

Clothes to Kids started in 2003 in Pinellas County and has recently expanded to Hillsborough County. They have stores in St. Pete, Clearwater, and a new store in Tampa. Due to the expansion, they need donations as they get ready for the new school year.

During the school year, qualifying students are able to pick up a pair of shoes, five pairs of underwear and socks, four bottoms and five tops. Just a $50 donation can provide clothes for a child for a week.

Jennifer believes that the clothes will help the students feel more confident and in return, receive better grades.

“When we put on an outfit we love and can feel good in, we can go concentrate on what’s most important,” Jennifer claimed.

Next month they are starting a fun event, 'Drop off your Drawers.' They asking for donations of new underwear and socks.

Students who are in crisis or on the free and reduced lunch program are eligible to shop at Clothes to Kids.

LINK: For more information, visit www.clothestokids.org