- There's a little shop in Sebring that's serving up more than just hot dogs and ice cream -- they offer hundreds of different kinds of soda.

Take a stroll around Circle Park Drive and there's the storefront of Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works will catch your eye. It's a place to cool down and quench your thirst.

"This is a place that makes people happy," said Liz Barber.

Barber and her husband jumped at the chance to own the shop when it went up for sale in 2018.

"We just fell in love with it," she explained to FOX 13. "It became available, and we did it."

Continue reading below

The best part is all the sodas they have for sale. They carry more than 300 different brands -- bottled, of course. Some name brands you may know and others you'll remember.

"It definitely has a nostalgic value for a lot of people when they haven't seen something in a long time," said Barber.

Some will leave you wondering why. That is until your try them.

"We've got Alien Snot, Zombie Brain Juice, and Wormoos. They sound terrible, but it's absolutely fantastic," she described.

On top of soda, they're serving up ice cream and hot dogs, the good old-fashioned way.

"Between the sodas and the ice cream and options like that, it's somewhere where you can have a great time," said Barber.

The shop gives families a chance to unplug and reconnect. Each pop of a top, brings back memories from not so long ago.

"They have a chance to experience their childhood again or have a treat that makes them and their families really happy," said Barber.

Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works is located at 201 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Every year the shop hosts the Sebring Soda Festival. It's held the first weekend in April.

LINK: For more information, visit their website.