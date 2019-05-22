< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408143810" data-article-version="1.0">Escape the city life at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve</h1> </header> May 21 2019 a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408143810_408332591_132823";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408332591","video":"566562","title":"One%20Tank%20Trips%3B%20Boyd%20Hill%20Nature%20Preserve","caption":"Be%20one%20with%20nature.%20Boyd%20Hill%20Nature%20Preserve%20is%20a%20245-acre%20protected%20area%20in%20St.%20Petersburg.%20The%20preserve%20hosts%20school%20field%20trips%20and%20environmental%20education%20programs%2C%20but%20can%20also%20be%20the%20escape%20from%20reality%20that%20you%20need.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FOne_Tank_Trips__Boyd_Hill_Nature_Preserv_9_7301402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FOne_Tank_Trips__Boyd_Hill_Nature_Preserve_566562_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653128526%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DN2OB7nCSL2hCSgYOzQ8v1FFbilg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fone-tank-trips%2Fescape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve"}},"createDate":"May May 22 2019 EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408143810_408332591_132823",video:"566562",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/One_Tank_Trips__Boyd_Hill_Nature_Preserv_9_7301402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Be%2520one%2520with%2520nature.%2520Boyd%2520Hill%2520Nature%2520Preserve%2520is%2520a%2520245-acre%2520protected%2520area%2520in%2520St.%2520Petersburg.%2520The%2520preserve%2520hosts%2520school%2520field%2520trips%2520and%2520environmental%2520education%2520programs%252C%2520but%2520can%2520also%2520be%2520the%2520escape%2520from%2520reality%2520that%2520you%2520need.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/One_Tank_Trips__Boyd_Hill_Nature_Preserve_566562_1800.mp4?Expires=1653128526&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=N2OB7nCSL2hCSgYOzQ8v1FFbilg",eventLabel:"One%20Tank%20Trips%3B%20Boyd%20Hill%20Nature%20Preserve-408332591",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fone-tank-trips%2Fescape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/escape-the-city-life-at-boyd-hill-nature-preserve">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408143810"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:22AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - St. Pete's skyline can be seen far in the distance, and it’s the only ‘urban’ reminder as you arrive at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, which is truly an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.</p><p>“It’s really important where people can come to a place and get away from the sounds of the city,” said Taylor Graham, Nature Preserve Supervisor “You can just come and relax and be one with nature.”</p><p>Located in South St. Pete, the 245-acre park was once a private zoo until the City of St. Pete took it over in the 1950s. Before you can hit the six miles of trails and boardwalks, every tour first begins in the education center. </p><p>“We have our live animal viewing area,” Graham said. “We have a different Pinellas County fourth-grade class here every day of the week. People really love it. People come out here to walk, run -- We have a 5K trail,” she said. </p><p>If walking or running isn’t your thing -- there’s a golf cart tour every day at 1 p.m. One of the first stops is Boyd Hill’s Bird of Prey Aviary. All of the birds are rescued because they’ve been injured. The largest gator spotted is up to twelve feet long.</p><p>“We do not feed them," Graham said. "We do not feed the wildlife here. They feed themselves."</p><p>There’s also an all-natural, wooden playground that has existed for a little under a year. Graham said from an avid runner to a pre-schooler, Boyd Hill has something for people of all ages. </p><p><strong>LINK: For additional information on visiting, head over to the <a href="http://www.stpeteparksrec.org/boyd-hill-nature-preserve.html">Boyd Hill Nature Preserve website</a>.</strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var 