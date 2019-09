- Travel down the back roads of Highlands County, make a turn onto East Circle Street and you'll find an open sign on a wooden porch with rocking chairs.

It's an inviting sight for anyone to stop at Maxwell Groves.

"I'm like the last stump that's left around," said Steve Maxwell.

The business named after Steve Maxwell's father carries a long tradition in the area.

"In 1935, he started Maxwell Groves as a caretaking operation for the people that had come down and bought grove and everything," he said.

Steve grew up watching the groves with his father. After serving overseas in the Air Force, he came home and never left.

"I'm 74 years old. I was born and raised in the house that's next door here," he said.

Back in the day, they were the place to buy citrus.

"Local people would have their family come and when they'd go home they'd want to bring some oranges and tangerines with them," Steve explained, "and they'd come and see Mister Maxwell."

Now, they're known for their homemade ice cream, orange juice and every citrus product imaginable.

From wine to jelly and everything in-between.

Today, people come to Maxwell Grove to unplug, relax and remind them of that old slice of Florida life.

"A lot of them are coming for nostalgia," Steve said. "I love to listen to them sit out there and rock. It's just a way of life. It's all I ever knew."