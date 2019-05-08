< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405606414" data-article-version="1.0">Reach new heights (and overcome your fear of heights) at Empower Adventures</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Reach new heights (and overcome your fear of heights) at Empower Adventures&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/reach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures" data-title="Reach new heights (and overcome your fear of heights) at Empower Adventures" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/reach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures" addthis:title="Reach new heights (and overcome your fear of heights) at Empower Adventures"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-405606414.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405606414");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_405606414_405607980_160209"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405606414_405607980_160209";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405607980","video":"561629","title":"One%20Tank%20Trip%3A%20Empower%20Adventures","caption":"It%20may%20only%20be%20a%20half-hour%20driver%20from%20downtown%20Tampa%2C%20but%20it%20feels%20like%20a%20world%20away.%20In%20Oldsmar%2C%20you%20can%20zipline%20over%20treetops%20--%2060%20feet%20in%20the%20air%2C%20or%20test%20your%20fear%20of%20heights%20free-falling%20from%20a%2030-foot%20platform.%20Empower%20Adventures%20will%20take%20yo","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FOne_Tank_Trip__Empower_Adventures_1_7234230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FOne_Tank_Trip__Empower_Adventures_561629_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651914333%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQHhzDzoTiPO-nhseonywSjfHzmc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fone-tank-trips%2Freach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures"}},"createDate":"May 08 2019 05:05AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405606414_405607980_160209",video:"561629",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Tank_Trip__Empower_Adventures_1_7234230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520may%2520only%2520be%2520a%2520half-hour%2520driver%2520from%2520downtown%2520Tampa%252C%2520but%2520it%2520feels%2520like%2520a%2520world%2520away.%2520In%2520Oldsmar%252C%2520you%2520can%2520zipline%2520over%2520treetops%2520--%252060%2520feet%2520in%2520the%2520air%252C%2520or%2520test%2520your%2520fear%2520of%2520heights%2520free-falling%2520from%2520a%252030-foot%2520platform.%2520Empower%2520Adventures%2520will%2520take%2520yo",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/08/One_Tank_Trip__Empower_Adventures_561629_1800.mp4?Expires=1651914333&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QHhzDzoTiPO-nhseonywSjfHzmc",eventLabel:"One%20Tank%20Trip%3A%20Empower%20Adventures-405607980",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fone-tank-trips%2Freach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips/reach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 04:46AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405606414"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:05AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> addthis:title="Reach new heights at Empower Adventures" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/one-tank-trips/reach-new-heights-and-overcome-your-fear-of-heights-at-empower-adventures";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jennifer\x20Holton\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405606414" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OLDSMAR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Not far from the hustle and bustle of the city, high above the trees, there’s a place where you can take your adventures to new heights. </p><p>Empower Adventures in Oldsmar not only takes you zip-lining across the bayou, but it also tests your balance on the suspension sky bridge. However, founder Joe Dering said it’s about more than just an adventure. </p><p>“It’s also very uplifting and confidence-building,” Dering said. “We have our guides who come out here and do a great job of helping people overcome the challenge and the obstacle of our course, to really be able to feel that jazzed energy of overcoming something and having fun doing it.”</p><p>And of course, there are a few who are afraid of heights. </p><p>“Our guides do a great job at facilitating their ability to muster up the courage inside their heart to be able to step off the platform and zip on,” Dering said.</p> <div id='continue-text-405606414' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405606414' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405606414' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405606414', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/one_tank_trips', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/one_tank_trips', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/one_tank_trips', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/one_tank_trips', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/good_day/one_tank_trips', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405606414'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The course isn't just for conquering your fears solo -- it's also used for group team-building.</p><p>"An experience where the group can come together, bond, build relationships, build communication skills, and really improve on the way they work and interact together,” Dering said. 