Good Day Gourmet: Caldereta, Filipino beef stew

TAMPA (FOX 13) - This week, Vanessa cooked up a recipe that harkened back to her Filipino roots: Caldereta. This Filipino beef stew is the perfect dish on a chilly winter night (and even the warm ones here in Florida).
INGREDIENTS:
2 lbs. beef round, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups tomato sauce
2 cups beef stock
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup soy sauce
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 onion, diced
2 bell peppers, sliced
6 cloves garlic, minced
2 large potatoes, peeled and diced
1 cup peas
1/2 cup liver paté
1 cup green olives, pitted and sliced
Salt & pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat oil in large pot on medium-high heat. Sauté onions, peppers, and garlic until the onions are soft and translucent.
Add beef, potatoes, olives, peas, tomato sauce, beef stock, soy sauce, and white vinegar. Bring to a boil.
Reduce temperature to medium-low to low heat, cover, and let cook for a half hour.
Add liver pate when the beef is cooked and tender. Serve with rice.