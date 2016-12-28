Good Day Gourmet: Caldereta, Filipino beef stew Recipes Good Day Gourmet: Caldereta, Filipino beef stew This week, Vanessa cooked up a recipe that harkened back to her Filipino roots: Caldereta. This Filipino beef stew is the perfect dish on a chilly winter night (and even the warm ones here in Florida).

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. beef round, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups tomato sauce

2 cups beef stock

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

2 bell peppers, sliced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup peas

1/2 cup liver paté

1 cup green olives, pitted and sliced

Salt & pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oil in large pot on medium-high heat. Sauté onions, peppers, and garlic until the onions are soft and translucent.

Add beef, potatoes, olives, peas, tomato sauce, beef stock, soy sauce, and white vinegar. Bring to a boil.

Reduce temperature to medium-low to low heat, cover, and let cook for a half hour.

Add liver pate when the beef is cooked and tender. Serve with rice.