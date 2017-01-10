Good Day Gourmet: Cauliflower mash

You've never had cauliflower like this before! Vanessa shares her recipe for cauliflower mash, a good side for cooler winter nights.

You can find the recipe below or click here for a printer-friendly PDF. And there's always more over at www.foodshelikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

1 head cauliflower

1 ½ cups chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

2 cups gruyere cheese, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. basil, chopped

½ cup cream cheese (4 oz.)

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ tsp. grated nutmeg

1 cup fried bacon or pork belly, chopped (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

Chop cauliflower into florets. Remove as much of the stem as possible.

Boil cauliflower florets for 10 minutes, until soft.

Drain florets on a towel and discard water.

In same pot, heat chicken broth, cream, garlic, basil and cream cheese. Add seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook for 5 minutes, to cook out some of the raw garlic flavor.

Add florets into the cream mixture, and turn off stove.

Using a blender or an immersion blender, purée the cauliflower until it's as smooth as possible.

If the consistency of the purée is too thin, turn heat back to medium until it starts to bubble. Cook until purée thickens, stirring frequently (this usually takes 5-10 minutes).

For added flavor, stir in fried bacon and garnish with more shredded gruyere and chopped basil.

Servings: Makes six ½-cup servings