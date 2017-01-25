Good Day Gourmet: Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Pork Chops Recipes Good Day Gourmet: Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Pork Chops Vanessa cooked up another delicious recipe this week, this time with some tropical flair. These sweet and spicy pineapple pork chops are as easy to make as they are delicious.

- Vanessa cooked up another delicious recipe this week, this time with some tropical flair. These sweet and spicy pineapple pork chops are as easy to make as they are delicious.

See the recipe below, or visit foodshelikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pork chops, your choice of boneless or bone-in and size

4 oz. sugar snap peas

1/2 sweet yellow onion, cut into slices

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup diced pineapple

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce:

1/2 cup ketchup

3/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/8 cup white vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. ginger powder

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper (amount can be adjusted to spice tolerance!)

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a mixing bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients and set to the side.

Heat a little vegetable oil in a frying pan or skillet, and add vegetables. Saute for several minutes until they start to get soft.

Season your pork chops, with salt and pepper on both sides. Make room in the pan for chops and add them in, searing each side for a couple minutes on each side.

Now add your sauce, and continue to cook for 5-10 minutes longer, until the sauce reduces and thickens to the consistency you like.

Serve chops alongside your cooked veggies and rice, with plenty of that sauce on top!