Good Day Gourmet: Raspberry-Chocolate Creme Brulée for Two Recipes Good Day Gourmet: Raspberry-Chocolate Creme Brulée for Two With Valentine's Day fast-approaching, Vanessa has you covered with the perfect dessert for you and your loved one: Raspberry-Chocolate Creme Brûlée for Two.

For this, and more recipes visit Vanessa's blog.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. raspberry extract

1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks

3 egg yolks

3 tbsp. sugar + 1/2 tbsp. for crispy sugar top later

Strawberry, for garnish (optional)

Fresh whipped cream (optional):

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. white sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 300°F.

Whisk whipped cream ingredients by hand or in a stand mixer until the cream stiffens.

In a sauce pan on medium heat on the stovetop, add heavy cream, vanilla and raspberry extract, and chocolate chunks. Stir until chocolate melts and turn off heat.

In a mixing bowl, combine egg yolks and 3 tablespoons of white sugar.

SLOWLY, gradually add chocolate-cream mixture to the egg yolks, whisking as you pour.

Pour custard into a 14 oz. (or similar-sized) ramekin. If you have single-sized ramekins (like 4-6 oz.) you might have to use two ramekins and split the custard between them.

Place ramekin in a large cake pan or casserole dish. Fill the pan with hot water, halfway up the ramekin. It's important not to get any of the water into the custard mixture, or it can affect the texture later.

Bake in the oven for about 1 hour. When done, custard should be set, but when you jiggle the ramekin, the center should wiggle (but not be liquidy at all).

Let it cool to room temperature, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but up to 3 days.

When you're ready to serve, set the broiler in the oven on HIGH. Place the rack as close as possible to the top broiler.

Sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon white sugar over the top of the custard. Shake the dish around to evenly coat, and dust off any excess.

Place ramekin under the broiler until the sugar melts and just starts to brown (not burn!). This should only take a few minutes (usually 5 minutes or less).

Take the creme brûlée out and let it cool and the sugar top harden.

Garnish with some fresh whipped cream and berries!