Good Day Gourmet: Irish soda bread

There's nothing better than a loaf of fresh bread, still warm out of the oven. You don't need a bread machine or even advanced cooking skills to enjoy Vanessa's latest Good Day Gourmet.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tbsp. melted butter
  • 1¾ cups buttermilk

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl, until everything is combined.
  4. Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and using floured fingers, form dough into a round shape and place into cake pan.
  5. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove bread and let cool on a baking rack.

Servings: 1 loaf

