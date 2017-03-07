Good Day Gourmet: Irish soda bread

There's nothing better than a loaf of fresh bread, still warm out of the oven. You don't need a bread machine or even advanced cooking skills to enjoy Vanessa's latest Good Day Gourmet.
Follow the recipe below or click here for a printable PDF version. And you can always find more over at www.foodshelikes.com.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
- 1¾ cups buttermilk
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl, until everything is combined.
- Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and using floured fingers, form dough into a round shape and place into cake pan.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove bread and let cool on a baking rack.
Servings: 1 loaf