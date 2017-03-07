Good Day Gourmet: Irish soda bread

There's nothing better than a loaf of fresh bread, still warm out of the oven. You don't need a bread machine or even advanced cooking skills to enjoy Vanessa's latest Good Day Gourmet.

Follow the recipe below

INGREDIENTS:

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp. melted butter

1¾ cups buttermilk

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with non-stick cooking spray. Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl, until everything is combined. Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and using floured fingers, form dough into a round shape and place into cake pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove bread and let cool on a baking rack.

Servings: 1 loaf