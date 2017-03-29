Good Day Gourmet: Lobster Salad Croissants

Posted:Mar 29 2017 09:09AM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 09:09AM EDT

It's like a taste of Maine, without the cold and snow! Here's a fun way to enjoy lobster rolls here in the Sunshine State. Follow Vanessa's recipe below or click here for a printable version. Remember you can always find more over at www.FoodSheLikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Lobster meat (2 small tails + 2 claws used for this serving size)
  • 2 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped
  • ¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced
  • ¼ cup celery, finely diced
  • ¼ red onion, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp. chives, finely chopped
  • ½ tbsp. tarragon, chopped
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Salt & pepper, to taste
  • Croissants
  • Tomato & lettuce for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. If cooking lobster meat yourself, bring a pot of water to a boil, salt the water, and boil the tails for about 6 minutes.
  2. Shock cooked lobster tails in a bowl of iced water, de-shell, and chop up lobster meat.
  3. Cook bacon and chop it up.
  4. Finely cut up vegetables and herbs.
  5. Add all the lobster meat, bacon, vegetables, and herbs to a mixing bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and seasonings.
  6. Serve in a croissant, with a piece of lettuce and tomato!

Servings: 2 to 3 large croissants

