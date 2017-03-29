Good Day Gourmet: Lobster Salad Croissants

It's like a taste of Maine, without the cold and snow! Here's a fun way to enjoy lobster rolls here in the Sunshine State. Follow Vanessa's recipe below or click here for a printable version. Remember you can always find more over at www.FoodSheLikes.com.
INGREDIENTS:
- Lobster meat (2 small tails + 2 claws used for this serving size)
- 2 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped
- ¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced
- ¼ cup celery, finely diced
- ¼ red onion, finely diced
- 1 tbsp. chives, finely chopped
- ½ tbsp. tarragon, chopped
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- Croissants
- Tomato & lettuce for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
- If cooking lobster meat yourself, bring a pot of water to a boil, salt the water, and boil the tails for about 6 minutes.
- Shock cooked lobster tails in a bowl of iced water, de-shell, and chop up lobster meat.
- Cook bacon and chop it up.
- Finely cut up vegetables and herbs.
- Add all the lobster meat, bacon, vegetables, and herbs to a mixing bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and seasonings.
- Serve in a croissant, with a piece of lettuce and tomato!
Servings: 2 to 3 large croissants