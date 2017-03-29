Good Day Gourmet: Lobster Salad Croissants

It's like a taste of Maine, without the cold and snow! Here's a fun way to enjoy lobster rolls here in the Sunshine State. Follow Vanessa's recipe below or click here for a printable version. Remember you can always find more over at www.FoodSheLikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

Lobster meat (2 small tails + 2 claws used for this serving size)

2 strips of bacon, cooked and chopped

¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup celery, finely diced

¼ red onion, finely diced

1 tbsp. chives, finely chopped

½ tbsp. tarragon, chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt & pepper, to taste

Croissants

Tomato & lettuce for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

If cooking lobster meat yourself, bring a pot of water to a boil, salt the water, and boil the tails for about 6 minutes. Shock cooked lobster tails in a bowl of iced water, de-shell, and chop up lobster meat. Cook bacon and chop it up. Finely cut up vegetables and herbs. Add all the lobster meat, bacon, vegetables, and herbs to a mixing bowl. Mix in mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and seasonings. Serve in a croissant, with a piece of lettuce and tomato!

Servings: 2 to 3 large croissants