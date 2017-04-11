Good Day Gourmet: Lemon-lime dessert cups

It's warming up outside, so what could be better than these cool dessert cups? Vanessa's recipe helps you balance the zesty citrus with sweet cookies.

You can follow the recipe below or click here for a printable PDF version. And remember you can always click on over to FoodSheLikes.com for more.

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 lemons; zest and juice needed

• 2 limes; zest and juice needed

• 1½ cups sugar

• 8 tablespoons butter, room temperature

• 3 eggs

• ½ tsp. vanilla extract

• 3 tsp. coconut extract

• Pinch of salt

• Spiced cookies (ginger snaps, Biscoff, etc. Your choice)

• Whipped cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Zest the lemons and limes and add the zest to a food processor with the sugar.

2. Pulse the mixture until the large pieces of zest are broken up.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine zest and sugar with the juice from your lemons and limes, plus the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly. (It's OK if the mixture looks curdled. That will disappear in the cooking process.)

4. In a sauce pot, on medium-low heat, cook the curd mixture until it thickens, stirring frequently, about 10 minutes.

5. Remove the curd from the heat and allow it to come to room temperature, or let it cool in the fridge.

6. Build your dessert cups using alternating layers of crushed up spiced cookies, spoonfuls of lemon-lime curd, and whipped cream. You may garnish with a couple of whole cookies on the side!



Servings: About 6