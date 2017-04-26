Good Day Gourmet: Coconut curry chicken

Vanessa says this delicious chicken curry dish is so easy, it's a great meal for a worknight. Check out the recipe below or click here for a printable PDF version. And remember you can always find more over at www.foodshelikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 lb. chicken, diced

• ½ cup frozen peas

• 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• ½ sweet yellow onion, finely diced

• 1 13.5-oz. can coconut milk

• ½ tsp. Garam Masala

• ½ tsp. turmeric

• ¼ tsp. cumin

• ¼ tsp. (or less) cayenne pepper

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Chopped parsley, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet, and sauté onions and garlic for several minutes on medium heat, until onion is translucent.

2. Add diced chicken to skillet, season with salt and pepper, and cook until most of the chicken turns from pink to light brown.

3. Add coconut milk and spices, mix, and bring heat up to medium-high to high until sauce starts to simmer.

4. Mix in the spinach and peas, and cook until sauce is thick, about 5 to 10 minutes. Stir frequently.

5. Season sauce with salt and pepper, as necessary.

6. Serve over a bed of rice with parsley for garnish.

Servings: About 2