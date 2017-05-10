Good Day Gourmet: Carrot cake pancakes Recipes Good Day Gourmet: Carrot cake pancakes This week's Good Day Gourmet is celebrating our very own Dave Osterberg's birthday with a delicious recipe for carrot cake pancakes with caramel-cream cheese drizzle!

See the recipe below, or get it and more recipes on Vanessa's blog, foodshelikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

Pancakes:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup wheat flour

1 large egg

1/4 tsp. ginger powder

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cardamom

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. cloves

3/4 cup milk

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. melted butter

1/4 tsp. salt

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup shredded carrots

Sauce:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. butter

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup cream cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a mixing bowl, combine both flours, all the spices, salt, and baking powder. Whisk to incorporate thoroughly.

Add, egg, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, melted butter, shredded carrots and chopped pecans. Mix together.

Heat a frying pan, sprayed with non-stick spray, on medium heat.

Ladle out 1/2 cup of batter per pancake into the pan, and when bubbles start forming, flip the pancakes. Cook until both sides are browned.

To make the sauce, add brown sugar and butter to a separate sauce pan on medium-high heat. Cook until both the butter and sugar are melted and caramelized.

Turn down the heat to low, and add the milk slowly, whisking as you pour.

Add cream cheese and continue to whisk until all the lumps have dissolved and the sauce is smooth.

Plate pancakes with a drizzle of sauce and a sprinkle of chopped pecans on top.