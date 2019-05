- With summer’s hot temperatures hitting Florida early, there is a fruity twist to a popular salad that can help cool things down.

Vanessa put a fun spin on the Caprese salad. It has the usual suspects – tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella – plus some sweet stone fruit, pistachio and a homemade honey-balsamic dressing. Even if you don’t really want the salad, at least keep the dressing recipe – because it’s good enough to slurp up on its own.

Here is what you need to make it:

INGREDIENTS

Caprese Salad

8 oz. fresh mozzarella, sliced or diced

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh cherries, halved and pitted

1 cup peaches, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup pistachios

1 spring of fresh basil, hand-torn

Honey-Balsamic Dressing

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Mix dressing ingredients thoroughly and set aside.

2) Mix together all salad ingredients except the basil and plate.

3) Garnish with torn leaves of basil.

4) Top with generous helpings of the dressing.