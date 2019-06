- Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and has even become a popular pizza substitute.

It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa' recipe is worth giving it a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while also increasing your vegetable and fiber intake.

Here is what you need to make it:

INGREDIENTS

15 oz. frozen cauliflower florets (you can use fresh cauliflower, but will have to steam it first)

2 eggs

4 oz. goat cheese

1 cup shredded Manchego cheese

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

1/3 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Thaw frozen cauliflower florets (or steam fresh ones until they are soft).

2) Process the florets in the food processor until they break into tiny rice-sized pieces.

3) Strain as much water from the cauliflower as possible, using a nut milk bag, cheesecloth or clean towel.

4) Place cauliflower back into the food processor and add eggs, Manchego and goat cheeses, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt. Mix in the processor.

5) Spread cauliflower paste thinly on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Mold it to your desired crust shape.

6) Bake in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes.

7) Remove par-baked crust. Top with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and torn or chopped fresh basil leaves.

8) Bake for 10-15 more minutes, until top of the cheese gets a little golden-brown.

9) Remove from the oven, let cool, and garnish with more fresh basil.