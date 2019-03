- Lumpia is another name for a Filipino-style egg roll, and is this week's Good Day Gourmet.

A couple of weeks ago, Vanessa put out a social media request asking followers for their request, and quite a few requested the lumpia. There are different types of fillings that you can use, but the protein in this recipe will be shrimp.

The serving size for this one is a dozen eggrolls. Watch the video above for directions; here's what you'll need to make it:

INGREDIENTS:

Lumpia wrappers

3 cups of medium shrimp, raw, peeled, deveined, tails off

1 cup cabbage, chopped

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup bean sprouts

2 eggs

1 tbsp. cornstarch

4 cloves garlic

1/2 small onion

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) In a food processor, briefly mix shrimp, garlic, onion, cornstarch, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, salt and pepper. Don't overprocess. (For extra texture, reserve 1/2 of the shrimp, roughly chop it, and add it to the processed mixture.)

2) Fold bean sprouts into the mixture.

3) Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of the filling on the edge of one lumpia wrapper, gently roll up, tucking ends in, and sealing the roll closed using a little water.

4) Heat cooking oil on a pot on the stove.

5) Fry lumpia in batches on medium heat. Cook until golden brown, at least five minutes.

6) Remove lumpia from the oil and drain them on a cooling rack or paper towel.

7) Serve with a dipping sauce of your choice. (Presentation here uses sweet and sour sauce and soy sauce + kalamansi juice + garlic)