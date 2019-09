When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.

This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers.

Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. Her recipe is below; watch the video above for tips from Vanessa -- and, of course, the taste test.