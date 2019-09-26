< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Cheeseheads will be packing the stands at Lambeau Field when the Packers take on the Eagles on FOX's Thursday Night Football. And it just so happens that cheese is also a favorite of Dr. BBQ. So he's grilling up a cheesy sandwich with tons of Philly flavor.

It's the prefect thing to cook up for tonight's matchup.

INGREDIENTS:

6 frozen sandwich steaks 
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
4 tablespoons butter, softened
8 slices thick white bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
4 slices cheddar cheese
4 slices Havarti cheese
4 slices gouda cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the steaks and cook, breaking them up as they cook. Season with the granulated garlic and add the onion. Cook, mixing occasionally until the onion is soft. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Cheeseheads will be packing the stands at Lambeau Field when the Packers take on the Eagles on FOX's Thursday Night Football. And it just so happens that cheese is also a favorite of Dr. BBQ. So he's grilling up a cheesy sandwich with tons of Philly flavor.

It's the prefect thing to cook up for tonight's matchup.

INGREDIENTS:

6 frozen sandwich steaks 
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
4 tablespoons butter, softened
8 slices thick white bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
4 slices cheddar cheese
4 slices Havarti cheese
4 slices gouda cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the steaks and cook, breaking them up as they cook. Season with the granulated garlic and add the onion. Cook, mixing occasionally until the onion is soft. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. 
Lightly butter one side of each of the slices of bread and place them in pairs with the buttered sides facing each other. Top an unbuttered slice of each of the sandwiches with a slice of Swiss and a slice of cheddar. Divide the meat evenly among the sandwiches, spreading it to the edges. Top with a slice of Havarti and a slice of gouda.
Wipe out the large skillet or use a clean one. Heat it over medium-low heat. Take the sandwiches apart and place the loaded slice in the skillet buttered side down. Top with the remaining slice of bread placing it buttered side up. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. Do this in two batches if necessary.
Cook the sandwiches for 3-5 minutes until the bottom is golden brown. Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs

When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.

This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers. 

Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers. </p><p>Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs

In honor of the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers in this week's Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Tampa twist.

Some people are intimidated by the thought of cooking ribs, but these baby-back ribs with a Tampa-inspired rum glaze are super easy. You can cook them in a traditional oven or toss them in a smoker if you have one.

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's blackened pork chops with mango sauce

Pork chops can sometimes get boring, so Dr. BBQ changes things up a bit using the flavorful tropical mango. 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/One_Hour_Suppers__Blackened_pork_chops_3_7607845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/One_Hour_Suppers__Blackened_pork_chops_3_7607845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/One_Hour_Suppers__Blackened_pork_chops_3_7607845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pork chops can sometimes get boring, so Dr. BBQ changes things up a bit using the flavorful tropical mango." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's blackened pork chops with mango sauce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pork chops can sometimes get boring, so Dr. BBQ changes things up a bit using the flavorful tropical mango.</p><p>Here's his recipe for this week's One Hour Supper.</p><p>INGREDIENTS</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 