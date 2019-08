- Pork chops can sometimes get boring, so Dr. BBQ changes things up a bit using the flavorful tropical mango.

Here's his recipe for this week's One Hour Supper.

INGREDIENTS

6 bone-in pork chops, about ¾ inch thick

Blackening spice

2 Tablespoons butter (optional)

Mango Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

2 ripe mangos, cut into 1 " dice, about 2½ cups

dice, about 2½ cups 4 scallions, sliced, with some thin sliced green reserved for garnish

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

If using the grill, prepare it to cook direct over medium high heat.

Season the pork chops liberally on both sides with the blackening spice and set aside.

In a medium saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Add the mango and scallion and cook stirring occasionally for 5 minutes until the scallions are soft. Set aside and keep warm.

If you’re using the grill, cook the chops for 3-4 minutes per side until they are well browned and have reached an internal temp of 155 degrees.

If you’re cooking on the stove, heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Melt the butter, then add the pork chops. Cook 3 at a time, for 3-4 minutes until well browned. Flip and cook another 3-4 minutes until they reach an internal temp of 155 degrees. Transfer to a platter to rest. Repeat with the remaining chops.

Add the mango mixture to a blender, then add the lime juice, salt and cayenne. Blend for 30 seconds on high or until smooth. Spoon some of the sauce on a plate, then top with a pork chop.

sauce on a plate, then top with a pork chop. Garnish with reserved scallion greens.

Makes 6 servings