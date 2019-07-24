< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recipe: Dr. BBQ's mini-burgers in mushroom gravy

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Posted Jul 24 2019 04:12PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 24 2019 05:51PM EDT

Updated Jul 24 2019 05:57PM EDT By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Posted Jul 24 2019 04:12PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 24 2019 05:51PM EDT

Updated Jul 24 2019 05:57PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Looking to change up your burgers? Dr. BBQ cooks up a delicious mushroom gravy to top these sliders, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper.</p><p><strong>INGREDIENTS: </strong></p><ul> <li>1¼ pounds ground beef </li> <li>2 tablespoons vegetable oil </li> <li>Seasoned salt </li> <li>1 small yellow onion finely chopped</li> <li>2 cloves garlic, crushed</li> <li>½ pound sliced baby <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="bella" data-wsc-lang="en_US">bella</span> mushrooms</li> <li>3 tablespoons flour </li> <li><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2 cups" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2 cups</span> beef broth </li> <li>1 tablespoon soy sauce </li> <li>1 teaspoon gravy master </li> <li>½ teaspoon black pepper </li> <li><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="1 pound" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1 pound</span> cooked <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="rotini" data-wsc-lang="en_US">rotini</span> pasta</li></ul><p><strong>INSTRUCTIONS: </strong></p><ol> <li>Form the ground beef into eight equal-sized patties.</li> <li>In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the oil. Season the burgers lightly with seasoned salt. Place them in the pan and cook until well browned, 4 to 5 minutes. </li> <li>Flip and brown the second side. </li> <li>Remove the burgers to a plate and set aside. </li> <li>Add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally for about four minutes until the onion is soft. </li> <li>Add the flour and mix until incorporated. Cook about 2 minutes stirring occasionally. </li> <li>Add the beef broth, soy sauce, gravy master and black pepper. Stir and bring to a simmer. More Recipes Stories

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's BBQ Spaghetti and Meatballs

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 10 2019 03:32PM EDT

Updated Jul 10 2019 04:24PM EDT

It's spaghetti and meatballs - with a twist! Dr. BBQ shares his recipe for Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Posted Jun 26 2019 03:58PM EDT

Updated Jun 26 2019 05:36PM EDT

Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight's One-Hour Supper.

Recipe: Cauliflower crust margherita pizza

By Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 26 2019 09:14AM EDT

Updated Jun 28 2019 12:02PM EDT

Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and the vegetable has even become a popular pizza substitute. It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa's recipe is worth a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while also increasing your vegetable and fiber intake. Dr. BBQ shares his recipe for Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's BBQ Spaghetti and Meatballs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's spaghetti and meatballs - with a twist! Dr. BBQ shares his recipe for Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs:</p><p>1 pound spaghetti</p><p>Prepare the grill or the oven to cook indirect at 325°. In a large bowl break up the ground beef. Top with the egg, rub, cheese, and parsley. Mix well. Add the bread crumbs and mix well. Divide and form into 8 meatballs all the same size. If you’re cooking on the grill place the meatballs on a perforated grid, or for the oven place them on a baking sheet. Cook the meatballs for 20 minutes or until they are golden brown. Set aside. In a large saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the tomatoes, barbecue sauce, brown sugar and rub. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered for 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the meatballs. Stir to coat and cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Meanwhile cook the spaghetti as directed on the package. Drain the pasta and serve topped with the sauce and meatballs. Garnish with additional finely grated cheddar cheese and chopped parsley if desired. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-dr-bbq-s-quesadillas-al-pastor" title="Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor" data-articleId="414875691" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/One_Hour_Supper__Quesadillas_al_pastor_1_7447364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/One_Hour_Supper__Quesadillas_al_pastor_1_7447364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/One_Hour_Supper__Quesadillas_al_pastor_1_7447364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/One_Hour_Supper__Quesadillas_al_pastor_1_7447364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/One_Hour_Supper__Quesadillas_al_pastor_1_7447364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper.</p><p>INGREDIENTS: </p><p>INSTRUCTIONS:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/good-day-gourmet-cauliflower-crust-margherita-pizza" title="Recipe: Cauliflower crust margherita pizza" data-articleId="414809150" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and has even become a popular pizza substitute.It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa' recipe is worth giving it a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Cauliflower crust margherita pizza</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and and the vegetable has even become a popular pizza substitute.</p><p>It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa's recipe is worth a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while also increasing your vegetable and fiber intake. </p><p>Here is what you need to make it:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thursday-is-national-hire-a-veteran-day" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/GettyImages-872216830_1564062921787_7547732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Thursday is 'National Hire a Veteran Day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/seen-on-tv/700m-equifax-data-breach-settlement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/equifax_1564054572869_7547474_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="You&#x20;can&#x20;now&#x20;file&#x20;a&#x20;claim&#x20;for&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;&#x24;700M&#x20;Equifax&#x20;data&#x20;breach&#x20;settlement" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>You can now file a claim for part of $700M Equifax data breach settlement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-found-injured-in-new-york-city-jail-cell-after-possible-suicide-attempt-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell after possible suicide attempt: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-rico-governor-silent-as-impeachment-process-looms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/24/06865L.MXF_00.05.52.12_1564026123321_7547173_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puerto Rico governor says he will resign Aug. 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/leaving-bad-online-review-could-get-you-sued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Leaving bad online review could get you sued</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 